Blackburn, Bournemouth, Stoke and Swansea dealt blow in pursuit of Manchester City man

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is looking like he will be heading to Troyes this summer, as per an update on Sky Sports’ Transfer blog (31.08.21, 09.16).

The 24-year-old, who spent the first half of last season on loan with Middlesbrough, before switching the north-east for Derby County in February, has attracted plenty of interest this summer, but his destination will likely be to City’s sister club in France.

This latest update proceeds to mention that Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Stoke City, and Swansea City have provided the French club with some Championship competition, whilst Basel are also an interested party.

After progressing through the academies at AFC Wimbledon and Fulham, Roberts headed for Manchester City in 2015.

Embarking on five different loan spells since joining the Premier League champions, Roberts has played for City just twice more after his 2015 debut.

The verdict

Roberts failed to make too much of an impact at Championship level last season, but he is a player who could still definitely succeed in England’s second-tier.

His potential availability has forced a lot of clubs to register their interest, and it is clear to see that he has talent.

The newly-promoted Ligue 1 club would be taking a big risk one would think. He is a player who has struggled to impose himself on England’s second-tier last year and making the move to a club whose ambitions will seemingly be to survive this division makes little sense.

Roberts would be suited to a side who see a lot of possession, and within a side where he is able to take risks going forward.

