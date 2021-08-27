Blackburn, Bournemouth and Stoke among clubs battling it out for Manchester City player

Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke are all interested in Patrick Roberts, who will be allowed to leave Manchester City on a free transfer this month.

The winger has been contracted to the Premier League champions for six years now but he has had to leave on several loan spells to get regular football, with Roberts featuring for Celtic, Middlesbrough and Derby, among others in the past.

However, it now seems as though he will be on the move permanently, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:39) revealed that City will let the wide man go for nothing, providing they have a sell-on percentage of any future transfer fee.

And, that has alerted many clubs, as the update claims the four Championship sides are all keen. But, they won’t have a free run at Roberts, with clubs from France, Germany and Portugal also ready to make a move.

Now 24, the left-footer last featured for Derby, scoring on the final day of the previous campaign to help the side avoid relegation to League One.

Stoke City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Potters transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which club did Michael Kightly join from? Aston Villa Birmingham West Brom Wolves

The verdict

Roberts is a player who has plenty of ability so to take him on a free transfer seems like a no-brainer and it’s easy to understand why so many clubs are interested in him.

He needs a permanent home now, with the amount of loans he has had meaning he has failed to settle in recent years, which has prevented him playing his best football regularly.

So, it will be interesting to see where Roberts ends up and if any of the four Championship clubs win the race and get him back to his best, he could be a key player for them this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.