Blackburn, Bournemouth and Fulham set for transfer battle, fee could be £5m+

Fulham are reportedly set to battle Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers, and other Championship clubs for Southampton forward Michael Obafemi, though it could cost more than £5 million to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Saints and seems excess to requirements after the arrival of Adam Armstrong.

It was originally suggested that Obafemi could move to Ewood Park as part of the deal that saw Armstrong join Southampton from Blackburn but it is understood that he rejected the transfer.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, there is no agreement between Rovers and the in-demand forward but his current club are keen to offload him but want more than £5 million for him.

Crook claims that there are lots of other Championship clubs interested in Obafemi, including Bournemouth and Fulham.

The Republic of Ireland international was starved of opportunities last season, playing just 63 minutes of senior football, but had the most productive season of his career in 2019/20 – scoring four goals and adding three assists in 25 appearances.

The Verdict

Armstrong’s arrival looks to have spelt the end of Obafemi’s career at St Mary’s and it’s no surprise that there are plenty of Championship clubs queueing up to agree a deal for him.

The 21-year-old may not have proven himself a consistent goalscorer at senior level just yet but his speed and quality in front of goal do make him a real nuisance while he should only improve in the next few years.

Blackburn, Bournemouth, and Fulham all look as though they could do with adding some firepower to their squad, and with all three currently having first choice number nines you feel Obafemi would suit a role with less goalscoring responsibility better right now.

It seems the player has ruled out a move to Ewood Park, while the fee may prove an issue for the other two – particularly as Fulham appear to be close to a deal for Rodrigo Muniz.

Even so, a move looks likely for Obafemi in the next few weeks.