Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray reveals Leeds United contact over attacker

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that the Championship club have been in contact with Leeds United over winger Ian Poveda, who is still recovering from injury.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal in the summer but returned to Elland Road in November after an injury meant he was forced to have surgery on his ankle.

The Leeds loanee is working his way back to fitness and, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray addressed the prospect of him rejoining the Rovers squad in 2021/22 and revealed there had been contact between the two clubs.

He said: “We’re in touch with Leeds about Poveda who is back on the grass doing light stuff with them. He’s not ready to play football yet.

“I know we are still paying a part of his salary.

“If he comes back that will be good.

“If he doesn’t because he’s not going to get match fit, I hope he gets himself fit and well.

“If Ian comes back, we will be happy to see him.

“He’s a nice kid, he works hard and brings a bit of quality. So if he does come back, that will be good.”

Poveda featured just eight times for Rovers in the Championship – scoring once and providing two assists – but had just started to find form before he was injured in the 1-1 draw against Bristol City late last year.

It is understood that talks over cutting short his loan deal failed to materialise following the injury, with no such clause included in the initial agreement.

The Verdict

The injury to Poveda was a frustrating blow for both the player and the club given he was just starting to find his feet at Ewood Park.

A product of the Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester City academies, the 22-year-old’s pedigree is undeniable and his return could be just the sort of boost Blackburn need to kick-start their stuttering season.

Mowbray’s side have won just two of their last 11 Championship games – a run that has left their place in the play-offs in serious jeopardy and one that has been caused in no small part by a lack of goals.

Since the start of 2022, Rovers have scored just six goals in 15 league games, which highlights that the arrival of extra firepower during the run-in would be a timely addition.