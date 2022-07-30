Blackburn boss outlines clear stance on Leeds and West Ham target

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that he will play striker Ben Brereton Diaz while the transfer window is open despite ongoing interest in the 23-year-old.

Football League World understands that Sevilla have tabled an offer that is short of the Championship club’s estimation while both Leeds United and West Ham United have been linked with the Chile international.

Brereton Diaz is in the final year of his contract at Ewood Park and enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date last term – scoring 22 times for his club and catching the eye on the international stage as well.

Last summer, Tony Mowbray opted to leave out in-demand striker Adam Armstrong for the season opener due to growing transfer interest but, speaking to Lancs Live, Tomasson has indicated he is set to take a different approach with his star forward.

He said: “No, no, he will definitely play. It is normal because he is a great player.

“I understand the question because great players come and go. Everyone is interested in great players.

“He needs to perform for the club and also for himself. That is life and it is about grabbing those chances and being ambitious.

“First of all, it’s about being ambitious towards the team and doing the right thing. I have no concerns that he will be playing differently, he’s a very good boy.”

Blackburn get their Championship season underway by hosting QPR at Ewood Park on Saturday and then will travel to the Swansea.com Stadium to take on Swansea City in a week’s time.

The Verdict

There’s an element of risk in continuing to select a player despite ongoing transfer interest but it seems Tomasson trusts that Brereton Diaz won’t be negatively affected.

After his slow end to 2021/22, the Chilean forward may feel he has a point to prove this term and look to convince the interested clubs that they should make a move for him before the end of the summer window.

FLW understands that Blackburn want £25 million for the striker despite his current contract situation.

Unless there is an indication he might sign a new deal, you wonder whether they’ll listen to offers below that valuation as the end of the window nears.