Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson makes tactics admission after friendly win

Blackburn fans got a glimpse of their side under Jon Dahl Tomasson as they got their pre-season campaign up and running ahead of the Championship season.

Blackburn beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 in their first pre-season game as Tomasson ran the rule over his players with the game highlighting a lack of depth in certain areas.

One of the areas highlighted by Tomasson was central midfield, with the Dane opting to deploy a 3-4-3 to cover the lack of depth with Rovers also hoping to deploy a 4-2-3-1 with both systems being worked on in training.

Speaking of the formations after the 2-0 win over Accrington, Tomasson told Lancashire Live: “At the moment, we don’t have many central midfield players. We have a lot of central defenders so we played the three behind.

“If you look at the numbers we had, we’d have problems playing two games with three midfield players, it would have been almost impossible with the selection. We are still adapting to each other but it’s extremely positive.”

Tomasson did go onto explain that Rovers will not strictly play one formation, believing that players should be able to adapt to a variety of systems: “I think that players should be able to play different formations in football. It’s about the principle and things on and off the ball.

“They are buying into the ideas and working extremely hard which you need. We are trying to help each other, we know it’s a new chapter and we want to do well and build it up.”

Blackburn take on Dundee on Wednesday as Tomasson looks to step up preparations for the upcoming season.

The Verdict

It’s refreshing to hear that Tomasson will be looking to adapt to his team whatever the scenario. On this occasion, it’s the availability of personnel and shows an understanding of this team.

It does also highlight the need for Rovers to get into the transfer market to add more depth into the side. At the time of writing, Lewis Travis and John Buckley are the only central midfielders that present an issue for Tomasson.

That being said, there are plenty of quality players available and with the recent success in the loan market, the club will certainly be able to attract the right player into the club.