Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson issues firm stance on Sunderland target Bradley Dack

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that Bradley Dack remains a key member of his squad amid links with a reunion with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland but suggested it will take time for him to get back to his best after two significant injuries.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that Sunderland are keen on the attacking midfielder, who played some of the best football of his career under Mowbray at Ewood Park, and are waiting to see what Blackburn’s stance on him is.

Dack’s current contract expires in the summer but both the player and the club are thought to have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

The 28-year-old returned from a long-term injury this season and has been little more than a bit-part player in recent weeks, which has led to further speculation about his future.

Dack started last night’s third round EFL Cup tie against West Ham United and captained the Championship side as they knocked out their hosts via a mammoth penalty shoot-out.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Tomasson was asked whether the decision to give the midfielder the captaincy last night indicated he remained an important player in the squad amid the links to Sunderland.

“Yeah, of course,” the Blackburn boss replied.

“A lot of people are forgetting and I’ve said many times, they’re putting way too much pressure on the boy – he’s been away for two years.

“We would love to get him back in shape and on his right level because he’s brilliant for the club in that way.

“I’ve been injured a bit myself. Sometimes you can get back on the same level but sometimes you can’t.

“I can tell you a story, I had my last game at the World Cup. I tried to get back, a year, but it didn’t happen.

“We’re working on that and of course, for his last big injury, now he’s started games. He was not starting before that, we also need to take that into consideration.

“But we would love to have him on his high level.”

The Verdict

There has been plenty of speculation about Dack’s future over the past week or so but it seems, Tomasson still sees him as an important part of the current Blackburn squad.

He makes some good points about the 28-year-old. Some supporters will have been concerned that the attacking midfielder has not reprised the pivotal role he had formerly at Rovers since returning from injury but these things take time.

Dack was out for the best part of three seasons due to various nasty injury issues and it will take time for him to get back to top gear. A bit of patience now could pay dividends later in the season.

His contract situation does mean that Rovers may want to consider any offers in January should they come, however.