Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson issues Bradley Dack update after training setback

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that Bradley Dack’s absence from their first pre-season game is nothing to worry about and predicted he’ll be ready for the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injury issues in recent years – playing little more than 1,000 minutes of senior football in the past two seasons – but there is optimism that he can get back to his best this term.

However, a knock picked up in training meant he missed Rovers’ opening pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson has calmed fears about the attacking midfielder’s condition and predicted he’ll be ready to start by the time the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

He said: “They shouldn’t be that concerned. It is not serious but he was just not ready to play.

“He has been working hard in Portugal and we will get him back. I don’t know exactly when, I am not a doctor, but hopefully soon. It’s nothing serious.”

Tomasson added: “He should be. Maybe he could be on the pitch next week, whether he will be ready to play games, I don’t know but we will see.

“It’s nothing that should stop him from starting at the end of the month.”

The Verdict

This is a promising update from a Blackburn perspective and should ease the fears of the Ewood Park support.

Injuries have kept Dack sidelined for much of the last few seasons but ahead of that period, he was arguably the club’s most important player.

His record across his first three seasons at Rovers was outstanding – 36 goals and 24 assists – and with Joe Rothwell leaving to join Bournemouth as a free agent this summer, Dack’s creativity in midfield looks likely to be particularly important in the upcoming campaign.

Having him fit and firing for the first game of the season would be a real boost for Tomasson and his side.