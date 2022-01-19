Blackburn blow as Rovers set to lose 22-year-old temporarily

Blackburn’s promotion bids will take a blow next week, with the news on the club’s official website that Ben Brereton-Diaz will miss Rovers’ next two games.

The club are now harbouring some real promotion aspirations and with the way the side are performing, an automatic promotion spot is a real possibility for the side this season.

Part of the reason for their success has been because of the form of Brereton-Diaz, who has managed a stunning 20 goals in 26 games for his side so far this season. With an assist too, he’s averaged 0.85 goals or assists per 90 minutes this year so far.

When Adam Armstrong left, Rovers fans undoubtedly panicked as to where the goals would come from with him no longer at the club. The Chile international has stepped up to the plate though and has filled in superbly – and perhaps done an even better job than his predecessor.

It will be vital for the club to keep him available as much as often, so it’ll be a blow to hear that he will now miss out on the next two games for Blackburn. Both of those ties aren’t easy fixtures either, with the club taking on Middlesbrough and then Luton.

Both of those teams will fancy themselves as play-off challengers in their own right – so it’ll be a blow to see that they can’t utilise one of their best assets in either of those two fixtures. While Tony Mowbray has a good squad and could choose a suitable replacement, it will leave them a little less prolific in front of goal without the 22-year-old.

The Verdict

Ben Brereton-Diaz has been on a completely different level so far this season – so it’s bad news to see that he won’t be available for the next two games.

If you take the Chile international out of the equation, then that is a big part of the team that is gone. He’s accounted for nearly half of all his side’s league goals so far this season and without him they may struggle to find the net as frequently.

That could mean they therefore pick up less points against Luton and Middlesbrough – which isn’t great considering that both of those teams are in and around Blackburn. Boro especially are recruiting right now with a play-off push in mind and they won’t want to drop points to such a strong rival team.

If Blackburn can see out these next two games well though and pick up a few points for when Brereton-Diaz returns, then it should stand them in good stead for the rest of the season. Four points out of a possible six without the striker would be a good haul for them.