Blackburn, Birmingham and Ipswich are all interested in Ross County’s Yan Dhanda, who could be available for £400,000 this summer.

Who is Yan Dhanda?

The 24-year-old is a name that some fans may be familiar with, as he came through the ranks at West Brom and then Liverpool, before joining Swansea City where he would make his professional debut, and over 50 appearances for the Welsh side.

However, he departed in the summer, before signing a two-year contract with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. And, whilst the side are battling relegation, the move has worked for Dhanda, who has enhanced his reputation with his performances.

The attacking midfielder has managed three goals and six assists, but he has impressed with his overall game, which is about keeping the ball and his technical ability.

Those displays seem to have caught the eye, as The Sun has claimed that Rovers, Blues and newly-promoted Ipswich are all keen on bringing Dhanda back to England.

The report adds a fee in the region of £400,000 could be required to get the deal done, which is unlikely to be a problem for any of the three clubs mentioned.

They are all expected to be active in the market this summer, with Blackburn looking to improve after just missing out on the play-offs. Meanwhile, Birmingham will hope to be under new ownership, and Ipswich are seeking back-to-back promotions under their ambitious regime.

Dhanda would be a smart investment

With the price mentioned, you’d have to say that Dhanda would be a smart bit of business for any of the three clubs mentioned. Even though he didn’t excel at Swansea, the change of club has done him good, and he has thrived with more responsibility north of the border, where has game has definitely gone up a level.

Anyone who has seen him play will know that he is a technically sound player, and he will bring a composure and quality that some sides lack. Of course, there are areas of his game that need to improve, but at 24, his peak years are still to come.

Ross County are in a battle to survive this season, but with Dhanda about to enter the final year of his contract with the club, you would expect a deal will be agreed whether they stay up or suffer relegation. And, it could turn out to be a shrewd, low-risk move for whoever wins the race.