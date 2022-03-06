Blackburn and Wigan facing off in striker transfer pursuit

Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are both interested in signing young Guiseley striker Josh Stones, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Stones only signed his first professional contract with Guiseley in October, and the 18-year-old has since gone on to score once in 11 league appearances for the National League North strugglers.

That step up to the Lions’ senior side came after a run of nine goals in five games for the club at youth level earlier this season.

The 18-year-old has also represented England schoolboys at youth level, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Wigan are now monitoring the progress of Stones, as they consider potential moves for the teenager.

As things stand, Blackburn and Wigan are both competing for promotion from their respective divisions, with Rovers currently fourth in the Championship, and the Latics second in League One.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one for both Blackburn and Wigan to consider you feel.

With Stones currently competing in the sixth-tier of English football, it would be a big step up for him to join one of these clubs in the higher echelons of the EFL, at a very early stage of his career.

As a result, this does have the feeling of a potential deal that could be done more with a view to the future than the present.

But with Stones clearly a player who possesses plenty of potential, and the fact that he ought to be affordable for these two sides, it could be one that is still worth pursuing.