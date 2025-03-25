Blackburn and West Brom are both interested in Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales, who is approaching the end of his contract with the Scottish side.

The 19-year-old has been with Killie since 2021, and he has continued to progress through the ranks at the club.

After a successful loan spell with Alloa last season, Wales returned to Kilmarnock to be a part of the first-team squad under Derek McInnes in the current campaign, and he has made 21 league appearances, scoring three times.

Bobby Wales attracting West Brom and Blackburn transfer interest

However, there are doubts about the future of Wales, as his contract with the club is coming to an end in the summer.

And Football Insider has revealed that West Brom and Blackburn are considering making a move to bring the attacker to English football.

They claim that both clubs see Wales as someone with the potential to be a first-team player in the Championship in the years to come, and he is seen as a bargain.

Even though Wales is set to become a free agent, Albion or Blackburn would be required to pay compensation to Kilmarnock if an agreement is reached, although it’s likely to be a minimal fee.

With both Albion and Rovers in the hunt for promotion, it remains to be seen whether the situation will change if either club reaches the Premier League via the play-offs.

Championship Table (as of 25/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54 9 Blackburn Rovers 38 2 52

West Brom and Blackburn are right to target young players this summer

Wales’ record this season isn’t the most impressive, so it’s perhaps not the most exciting signing for Blackburn or West Brom.

But, it’s the right approach from both clubs, as we know, Blackburn especially, aren’t in a position to spend huge sums in the summer window.

Therefore, it’s about finding potential bargains, and Wales is someone with quality, even if he needs to improve different aspects of his game.

That’s going to come with experience, and the two clubs will hope that, with more coaching and guidance, he could become a regular goalscorer in the English leagues in the years to come.

Ultimately, Wales’ contract situation means he is in a position to decide his future, and you would expect him to have offers when the window ends.

He will need to weigh up those options, and then decide what is the best move at a crucial stage in his career, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.