Blackburn and Watford’s stance on move for Leeds player clarified

Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Watford remain interested in out-of-favour Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Scotsman has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road following the promotion to the top flight and has not been named in a single Premier League matchday squad this term.

Stuart Dallas remains their first choice, while academy prospect Leif Davis and Gjanni Alioski appear ahead of Douglas in Marcelo Bielsa’s mind.

With just one year left on his deal with Leeds, it would be no surprise if the Whites looked to cash in this summer.

It appears the defender won’t be short of suitors as the Daily Mail has reported that both Blackburn and Watford remain keen on the 31-year-old.

Douglas has shown glimpses of his quality while at Elland Road but has been unable to recreate the form that saw him tear up the Championship with Wolves back in 2017/18.

The defender’s performances were integral to helping the Molineux outfit secure promotion to the top flight that season, particularly going forward as he scored five times and added 14 assists.

The Verdict

Douglas hasn’t really had the impact many would’ve hoped he would have at Leeds but dropping down to the Championship – where he had the best season of his career – seems like a smart move.

I’m surprised there aren’t more second tier clubs interested in the defender, if I’m honest, particularly those that play with wing-backs.

It would be a very smart bit of business for both Blackburn and Watford in my eyes, it’ll be interesting to see how the two sides look to get it done moving forward.