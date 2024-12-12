Blackburn Rovers and Watford are both eyeing up a January move for West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet.

The two play-off hopefuls have a good chance to strengthen their squads in the winter window. Neither have had huge issues in front of goal, at least of late, but there is certainly room for improvement.

Cornet, who formerly played for Burnley before making the move to West Ham, has appeared on the radars of Rovers and the Hornets.

This is according to 225 foot, who have further stated that the 28-year-old is set to be recalled early from his current loan spell with Southampton, which will open up a window of opportunity for the pair of Championship sides that are said to be vying for him.

Blackburn and Watford interested in Maxwel Cornet

Cornet quickly became unwanted at the London Stadium soon after making the switch from Turf Moor, as part of a £17.5 million deal.

He has only made two appearances and just one start since joining the Saints temporarily in the summer, and he is now set to make moves in back-to-back windows. However, there is no guarantee that it'd be another loan move for Cornet.

While Watford reportedly want to take him until the end of the season, Blackburn would be interested in signing the winger permanently.

Cornet is said to be keen on making a move, and West Ham appear to be happy to let him go, as per 225 foot. Negotiations surrounding a move for the winger are reportedly already underway.

John Eustace and Tom Cleverly's sides both lost key attacking talent in the summer. The league's top goalscorer from last term, Sammie Szmodics, left Ewood Park to pursue a Premier League opportunity with Ipswich Town, netting Rovers £9 million in the process.

Meanwhile, Yaser Asprilla made the switch to Spain after spending a couple of seasons at Vicarage Road. He joined Girona in a deal worth up to €24 million (just under £20 million), who have since provided him with Champions League opportunities, including, most recently, a starting spot against Liverpool.

Blackburn and Watford only need to ask Burnley how could Cornet can be

We haven't seen the best of the Ivorian international for a while now. His career in England really stagnated once he made the move to his parent club. Prior to that, though, he was a really effective winger for the Clarets.

In the 2021/22 season, Cornet netted nine times in 26 appearances, at a rate of a goal every 197 minutes, for a team that would go on to get relegated. That's why West Ham decided to pay £17.5 million for him.

Maxwel Cornet's 21/22 stats (Premier League) Apps 26 Starts 21 Goals 9 Scoring frequency (mins) 197 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Source: Sofascore

Cornet never made an appearance in the English second tier before returning to the Premier League, but his recent struggles with the Irons and the Saints would suggest that a drop in level may do him some good.

There is a good player there. Blackburn and Watford clearly feel they can extract that out of him again.