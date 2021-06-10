Blackburn and Sunderland among clubs battling to sign 25-year-old

Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are both interested in signing centre back Terell Thomas from AFC Wimbledon this summer, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Thomas joined Wimbledon from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2018, and has since go on to make 90 appearances in all competitions for his current club, although he has not featured since January due to illness.

Now though, it seems as though the 25-year-old is starting to attract plenty of interest with the transfer market once again open.

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Barnsley are among several Championship clubs who are weighing up a move for Thomas this summer.

League One side Sunderland are another who are said to be monitoring the situation around the 25-year-old.

Thomas is expected to leave Wimbledon on a free transfer this summer, having run down his contract with the Dons that expired at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for these sides that have been linked.

Barnsley do looked to be pretty well set in terms of options in the centre of their defence at the minute, so this may not be a major priority for them.

Blackburn and Sunderland however, are two teams who when you look at the numbers, could potentially need to strengthen at centre back over the course of the transfer window.

A move for Thomas, who does seem to have a decent amount of potential, could therefore be tempting for these two, particularly since he is available on a free transfer, something which would obviously help from a financial perspective at this moment in time.