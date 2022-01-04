Blackburn and Sheffield United closing in on transfer agreement

Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks to bring Oliver Burke to the club from Sheffield United, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has found himself out of favour at Bramall Lane this season, featuring just three times for the Yorkshire side in the Championship.

Burke’s last outing came in September in an EFL Cup clash with Southampton and he’s yet to make it off the bench under new Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

Ex-Leeds and Barnsley manager Heckingbottom has warned potential suitors for his players that he won’t leave himself short despite wanting to sell a few players, but Burke is set to be one of those who leaves for a divisional rival.

Rovers tried to secure a summer transfer deadline day deal for Burke but they ran out of time to tie the Scotland international down to a loan move.

Tony Mowbray looks set to get his man though this time to bolster his options at the top end of the pitch, and it is much-needed with Ian Poveda still out injured with an ankle injury that was picked up in November.

The Verdict

Burke will no doubt split opinion for his contributions over the last few years – not only for Sheffield United but the other clubs he’s featured for.

But if any manager right now can get the best out of someone with untapped potential it is Tony Mowbray – as evidenced with what he’s done with Ben Brereton Diaz.

Once a rapid winger with an immense amount of potential, Burke has somewhat lost his way recently as he’s moved from one club to another.

A switch to Rovers though could do wonders for him and if it’s a loan deal that Blackburn secure then it could be a good chance to assess his impact before potentially making it permanent.