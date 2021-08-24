Blackburn and Sheffield United among clubs handed potential boost as Bruce make Newcastle transfer admission

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that midfielder Matty Longstaff is set to leave the club on loan this week.

It was reported on Sunday by journalist Alan Nixon that four Championship clubs – Blackburn, Blackpool, Huddersfield and Sheffield United – are interested in a loan deal for the 21-year-old, with Newcastle said to be wanting the best cash offer towards the player’s wage from those interested sides.

Now it seems as though one of those clubs could be about to get their man, after Bruce confirmed his plans for Longstaff for the coming campaign.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future, Bruce was quoted by The Northern Echo as saying: “It’s (a loan) something that we’ve decided might be best for Matty. I’ve had that conversation with him.

“We’ll see in the next week, but we’ve had one or two inquiries. We’re hoping something will happen with him in the next couple of days.”

Have Blackburn Rovers won or lost more games against each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Have Blackburn won or lost more games against Arsenal? Won more Lost more

Having made just five Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season, Longstaff has yet to be named in a matchday squad by Bruce during the current campaign.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Longstaff’s current deal with Newcastle, securing his future at St James’ Park until the end of this season.

The Verdict

This does feel like an opportunity worth keeping an eye on for these Championship clubs who have been linked with Longstaff.

Looking at their squads at the minute, it does seem as though they could benefit from the addition of some extra options in the centre of the park.

As a result, the fact that Longstaff is now officially set to move out on loan will no doubt be of interest to them, and you would expect those sides to be working hard to make sure they get this deal done here.

It also seems as though move away from Newcastle will be good for Longstaff this summer, to give him the chance of more regular first-team football, so it will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up, and how that works out for him.