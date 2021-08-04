Blackburn and Middlesbrough register interest in 26-year-old attacker

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges, according to Football Insider.

Hedges has been on Aberdeen’s books since arriving on a three-year deal from Barnsley in the summer of 2019, and has since made 66 appearances for the club.

Last season, the 26-year-old made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and chipping in with three assists.

With a year left to run on his contract at Pittodrie, Hedges is now attracting interest from England ahead of the new campaign.

According to Football Insider, Blackburn and Middlesbrough are interested in signing the former Swansea City winger, who can play out wide or through the middle.

Both Blackburn and Boro will be looking to enjoy positive seasons in the Championship this term, having both failed to launch a real push for promotion last term.

Boro have been the busier of the two sides in the transfer window this summer, bringing in five new players at the Riverside.

Blackburn are yet to add to their squad, though, with only three days to go until their season opener against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Hedges has impressed in the SPFL for Aberdeen, and it’s no wonder that he’s attracting interest from the Championship.

He has proven that he can score goals and create chances for Aberdeen, and having failed to impress in England before, he’ll be eager to do now.

Blackburn would probably be the best move for him, though, as they need attacking reinforcements badly.