Highlights Blackburn Rovers and Italian side Lecce are interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who has already represented Wales at a senior level.

James has made eight competitive appearances this season.

James should prioritise getting regular game time to develop and fulfill his potential.

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has appeared on the radar of Blackburn Rovers and Italian side Lecce, according to yesterday evening's report from The Sun.

The teenager, who has represented Wales at a senior international level already, is a promising youngster who has already been able to make an impact for Blues at a first-team level.

Considering quite a few young players have broken through in recent years including Jude and Jobe Bellingham, Alfie Chang and George Hall, it comes as no shock that James has been given an opportunity to shine.

However, he has found his game time limited under John Eustace, making eight competitive appearances in total which is a respectable figure but coming off the bench during some league games.

And some of these cameos have only lasted a few minutes, something that won't satisfy the Welshman considering he will want to be playing as much first-team football as possible in his quest to develop and remain part of Rob Page's plans for Wales.

With this in mind, he could potentially seek an exit from St Andrew's in January and having attracted interest in the past, there are a couple of teams that remain keen on luring him away from the Midlands.

Blackburn Rovers and Lecce's interest in Jordan James

Blackburn are reportedly keen to bring him in if Adam Wharton departs Ewood Park, with the young midfielder attracting plenty of interest during the summer transfer window.

A move away from Lancashire didn't materialise in the end and that's potentially because Rovers held a strong position at the negotiating table, with his contract not expiring until 2027, but they may find it difficult to hold onto him for too much longer if interest continues to build.

Lecce are believed to have been keen on James during the summer transfer window but were unable to get a deal over the line.

However, he remains on their radar at this point and watched his two performances for Wales during the international break, so a move to Italy could be on the cards for the 19-year-old.

The teenager has attracted interest from Italy in the past, with Bologna keeping tabs on him earlier this year along with Leicester City, who now find themselves in the Championship.

Should Jordan James make a move away from Birmingham City?

It's a difficult one because even though he isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet at St Andrew's, he's still winning game time there and is doing enough at St Andrew's to earn himself senior call-ups for Wales.

With this in mind, he may be wary about rocking the boat and making a move elsewhere, because there are no guarantees that he will get a decent amount of game time at his next club.

Getting a decent amount of game time has to be his priority and with Jobe Bellingham winning a very healthy amount of minutes for Sunderland this term, James may feel he could be a regular starter for another team in the second tier.

A move to Blackburn could be positive because they are a club that gives youth a chance.

But he needs to be a regular starter there if he wants to develop and fulfil his potential.