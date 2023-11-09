Highlights Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the January transfer window.

Al-Hamadi has been a key player for AFC Wimbledon, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances since joining at the start of this year.

The likes of Leeds United and Sunderland have already been linked with the Iraq international.

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have entered the race to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from TEAMTalk, who say that both clubs are keen to boost their attacking options when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

How has Al-Hamadi done for AFC Wimbledon?

Al-Hamadi joined Wimbledon in this year's January transfer window, signing from Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal.

Since then, the Iraq international - who has nine caps and two goals in senior international football - has become a key player for the Dons.

In 36 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club, Al-Hamadi has scored 15 goals and provided six assists.

Ali Al-Hamadi record for AFC Wimbledon (all competitons) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 17 5 5 2022/23 19 10 1 As of 9th November 2023

That has already attracted plenty of attention in the 21-year-old, with League One duo Barnsley and Peterborough both reported to have shown interest in him during the summer.

With no deal materialising, Al-Hamadi has continued his fine form into this season for Wimbledon, which has recently seen Championship sides Leeds United and Sunderland credited with an interest in him.

Now however, it seems as though the list of clubs keen to secure the services of the striker, is growing even further.

Who are the latest clubs to be linked with Al-Hamadi?

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Derby County are also interested in a potential move for the AFC Wimbledon striker.

Championship Blackburn find themselves short on attacking options, and have apparently been making checks on Al-Hamadi, as they look to address that issue in the January window.

Derby meanwhile, are also thought to be keen on the 21-year-old as they look to boost their attacking options, in the hope of firing themselves to promotion from League One this season.

As things stand, there will be 18 months remaining on Al-Hamadi's contract with AFC Wimbledon come the start of the January transfer window.

That secures his future at Plough Lane until the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning the Dons will have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the striker when the market opens again at the start of 2024.

Would Al-Hamadi be a good signing for Blackburn or Derby?

It does seem as though Al-Hamadi would have the potential to be a useful signing for one of these two teams.

Both are lacking an established centre forward to lead their attacks at this moment in time, and Al-Hamadi is someone who could change that situation.

With the goals record he has produced at AFC Wimbledon, there is also a strong argument to be made for the fact that he can do that to a high level.

Admittedly, there may be some concern about the step up he would be making with a move to one of these clubs, but at 21-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to improve and adapt to a new division.

Given the amount of interest there appears to be in him as well, this could also be something of a coup for whichever club is able to secure his services in January, or indeed beyond.

As a result, you get the feeling this is a move well worth considering for one of these clubs come the turn of the year.