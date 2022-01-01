Blackburn and Cardiff eyeing swoop for Championship full-back

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are interested in a potential move for Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie, a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31/12, 17:19) has claimed.

Having spent last season on loan with another Championship side in Nottingham Forest, Christie has yet to make a single league appearance for Fulham during the current campaign.

As a result, it looks as though the 29-year-old could be set for a move to pastures new over the course of the next few weeks.

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Cardiff have shown an interest in Christie, with the window now open for clubs to do business.

It is thought that Christie will be available for a move this month, with his contract at Craven Cottage expiring at the end of this season.

As well as the Championship duo, La Liga side Elche and Serie A side Bologna are also said to be interested in the Republic of Ireland international.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for one of these two Championship sides.

Christie is an experienced campaigner at this level, and knows how to be successful in the division, having previously won promotion from it with Fulham.

Blackburn and Cardiff are also two sides who look like they could benefit from some extra depth at right-back, while Christie could also be keen on the move, as he looks for game time he isn’t getting at Fulham.

This therefore, certainly has the look of a move that could work well for all involved, so it will be interesting to see just how it plays out over the course of the next few weeks.