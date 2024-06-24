Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City face competition in the race to sign Theo Bair from Motherwell this summer.

According to The Athletic, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also both interested in the Canada international.

Bair signed for Motherwell last summer, with the 24-year-old proving an exceptional addition to the squad.

He contributed 15 goals and six assists from 38 appearances in the Championship as the team finished only ninth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

This has led to speculation over his future, as he now enters the final 12 months of his current contract, after arriving on just a two-year deal in 2023.

Blackburn and Bristol City’s Theo Bair interest

It was previously reported this summer that Bristol City and Blackburn are also interested in signing the striker.

Rovers could be in the market to upgrade their attacking options depending on the future of star forward Sammie Szmodics, who has been linked with a number of top flight clubs.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning will be aiming to improve his team with an eye towards a push for a play-off place next season.

A number of German sides are also monitoring the situation surrounding the Motherwell player, who is currently competing with Canada in the latest edition of Copa America.

Jesse Marsch’s side lost their opening game 2-0 to world champions Argentina, with Bair being an unused substitute.

It has been claimed that it could take up to £1 million to convince Motherwell to part ways with the forward, who joined from St Johnstone in the summer of 2023.

It is understood that Bair will take into account many factors when deciding the next step in his career, having struggled up until his move to Motherwell.

This could include prioritising the right environment, and a guarantee of game time, instead of chasing the biggest offer possible.

Theo Bair’s impressive season in Scotland

Theo Bair - Motherwell league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 38 (31) 15 (6)

Bair was key to Motherwell ensuring their safety in the Scottish Premiership for another year with his goal-scoring efforts last year.

The forward earned a career-high tally of league goals, easily surpassing the measly record of two that he set with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

The 24-year-old went from strength to strength over the last 12 months, working hard on improving his instincts in front of goal.

A move to Bristol City or Blackburn would be quite an exciting addition for either club, as long as he can maintain this level of attacking threat away from Motherwell.

Theo Bair chase will be difficult with Celtic and Rangers interest

Competing for the signing of Bair against Celtic and Rangers will be difficult for Blackburn and Bristol City given their pedigree.

The two Scottish clubs will be able to offer the chance to compete in European competition next season, while still staying in the same league.

Bair excelled in the Premiership last year, so it could be appealing to remain at that level but just for a better placed side.

However, if he wants a fresh challenge then a move to the Championship could be very enticing, and Bristol City and Blackburn should be capable of competing financially for his services.