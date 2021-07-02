Blackburn and Bristol City set for transfer blow as 31-y/o target set for European move

Barry Douglas is set to sign for former club Lech Poznan, despite having interest from Championship duo Blackburn and Bristol City.

The 31-year-old became a free agent yesterday after his deal with Leeds United officially expired and, given his pedigree, there had been plenty of speculation about where the left-back would be playing his football next season.

It appeared that Rovers, who had Douglas on loan last season, and the Robins were keen, and a move would’ve been straightforward since the club only had to agree terms with the player.

However, the former Wolves man won’t be returning to the Championship, as the Lancashire Telegraph have confirmed that he is instead opting to head back to the Polish top-flight.

That’s after Douglas agreed terms with Lech Poznan, a club he knows very well. The Scotsman spent two-and-a-half years with the club from 2013 earlier in his career and he is remembered fondly by the fans after starring during their title win in 2015, where he played 27 games and scored three goals.

The verdict

This is a setback for both clubs as they each need a left-back and Douglas looked like a smart move on paper as he was a free agent, has won promotion from this level in the past and is quality on the ball.

But, with his deal up, it was inevitable that Douglas would have a lot of attention and he’s chosen to go to Poznan and it’s an exciting move for him considering the success he had with them previously.

So, for Blackburn and Bristol City, it’s about considering other options as they look to improve their squads ahead of the season starting next month.

