Blackburn agree transfer deal with Premier League outfit over potential arrival

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a fee with Southampton for Michael Obafemi and they now need to convince the player to make the move.

Also had confirmation #SaintsFC have agreed a fee with #Blackburn #Rovers for Michael Obafemi. Up to the player now if he wants to make the move. Is separate to the Armstrong deal. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 10, 2021

The two clubs have been in regular contact this summer as the Saints looked to move for Adam Armstrong, with the deal finally announced this evening.

And, another deal could be done between the two, with TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook stating that an agreement over Obafemi has been reached.

“Had confirmation Saints have agreed a fee with Blackburn Rovers for Michael Obafemi. Up to the player now if he wants to make the move. Is separate to the Armstrong deal.”

Clearly, it’s an area that Tony Mowbray desperately needs to strengthen following Armstrong’s exit as the ex-Newcastle man was the main goal threat for the team last season, after scoring 28 times in the Championship.

So, his departure will hurt Rovers, who have Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton-Diaz as their only senior attacking options right now.

Obafemi has featured in 32 Premier League games for Saints since breaking through in 2018.

23 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ summer signings from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 23 Which club did Roque Santa Cruz join from? Club Olimpia Bayern Munich Schalke Flamengo

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Rovers as Obafemi boasts similar qualities to Armstrong in that he is a mobile striker who has real pace and would look to get in behind.

Therefore, interest in him makes total sense but the update suggests that they may need to do some work to convince him that his future should lie at Ewood Park.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out but bringing in a striker is going to be priority for Mowbray before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.