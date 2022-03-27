Blackburn ace praises club after making international debut

Tyrhys Dolan has praised Blackburn for their role in his development after his call-up to the England under-20’s side.

Blackburn gave Dolan his firs opportunity when he arrived on a free transfer from Preston last season and the youngster hasn’t looked back.

Having been knocked back by Manchester City and Preston, Tony Mowbray showed faith in Dolan and that has been rewarded with a series of stellar performances and international recognition.

After signing for the under-23s set up, Dolan quickly established himself in the first team and has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the Rovers first team.

This has led to England recognition after Dolan made his debut for the under-20s side against Poland on Friday night.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Dolan said: “Things have been going good for me but I’ve worked hard for it, it’s not been an easy road but it’s nice to be reaping my rewards now.

“It doesn’t feel real, a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play for my country and I’ve been close a few times. Hopefully the England call-up I can go there with real confidence and come back an even better player.”

Following the call-up, Dolan wanted to thank his manager for his faith: “The gaffer has been unbelievable with me,”.

“For someone to put the faith in me when realistically he didn’t know that much about me, real credit to him.

“I can’t thank him enough and all of the staff. I do so much off the pitch in the analysis with him, looking at my clips and other people’s clips and comparing myself to them.”

The Verdict

Dolan has a supreme talent is a player who excites every time he receives the ball. It’s difficult to remember that he’s still just 20 years-old with plenty of time to develop and his story should inspire many to take his path.

To find yourself without a club at his age, you’d expect your career to be close to finishing at a professional, or have to drop down the leagues. However, Dolan worked hard, performed when needed to and hasn’t looked back.

It’s hard not to see him going to the very top level and Blackburn will do well to keep hold of him for the next few years should they not make the step up to the Premier League.