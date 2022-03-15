Blackburn 3-1 Derby: FLW reports as second half turnaround revives Rovers’ play-offs hopes to deal Derby another relegation blow

If Blackburn are to make something of this season, then there can be no doubt that a spectacular second half here will be viewed as a major turning point.

At half time in this game, a disjointed Rovers side looked once again lost in their quest to reignite their challenge for a top six spot, as frustration grew from the home crowd, and Derby County looked well on course for a crucial three points in their quest to complete the earliest of greatest escapes.

By full time though, it was the hosts who were saviouring the return of both their goalscoring touch and to winning ways following a remarkable second half turnaround, that could be vital in providing the momentum they need to maintain that quest for a return to the top-flight between now and May.

For Derby though, this is yet another blow to their efforts to haul themselves from safety, and the fact they struggled toreally pose a threat to the Blackburn goal after falling behind, will be something of a concern for Wayne Rooney and co.

With Blackburn badly in need of the points for their promotin push, and Derby continuing to cling on in the battle to avoid relegation, it was the hosts who perhaps not surprisingly started the brighter.

Rovers though, had found the net just once in their last nine games coming into this one, and that was something that showed in the early exchanges.

Reda Khadra did well on more than one occasion to make space for a shot, but failed to trouble Ryan Allsop, while Tyrhys Dolan lost his footing after pouncing on a Derby error to get in behind the visitor’s defence.

That came amid a string of Blackburn cornes that also failed to trouble their opponents, who were largely restristed to long distance efforts that drifted well off target.

But Blackburn have been suckered punched enough on this run they are on to know that failure to take chances will often be punished, and they were reminded of that yet again shortly before the half hour mark.

Defence has often kept Blackburn in games during this recent run, but it cost them here, as a failure to clear their lines allowed Malcolm Ebiowei to get a shot off inside the area, which was blocked into the path of Nathan Byrne, who teed up Ravel Morrison to fire home from close range and put Derby ahead.

From there, it was the visitors who began to take control of the game, and as frustration grow among the home crowd, Derby could have gone further ahead.

Morrison himself fizzed a thumping volley just past Thomas Kaminski’s post, before Lee Buchanan dragged a shot across the face of goal.

Meanwhile the host’s recent run in front of goal was epitomised perfectly when Dolan and Jan Paul van Hecke failed to force the ball over the line when a Joe Rothwell corner landed between the pair just yards from the Derby goal.

Kaminski then had to be on his toes to deny Lawrence one on one in stoppage time as Derby again went close, with the two sides heading into the break to a chorus of boos from the home support.

Unsurprisingly given those first half struggles, Mowbray sent for the Blackburn cavalry at the break, with Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher both introduced from the bench.

It was a change that galvanised the home fans, and brought a lift to the host’s game that provided a turning point within ten minutes of the restart.

Tyrhys Dolan did brilliantly to keep the ball alive on the byline and fire in a cross that was turned behind for a corner, which Rothwell duly planted onto the head of Scott Wharton, and the centre back picked the perfect time to get his first league goal for Blackburn, flicking his header beyond Allsop to pull Rovers level.

Moments later, Rovers would complete their quickfire turnaround to take the lead, thanks in no small part to a goal contribution more than 12 months in the making.

This time Rothwell would play his corner short to Dack on the edge of the area, and the talismanic attacker produced an excellent deft ball into the six-yard box, where Dolan was on hand to stoop and nod home Rovers second to get a goal that, if any in blue and white deserved by the hour-mark of this game, he did.

Though Derby, like Rovers earlier in the half, would press for an equaliser, chances were few and far between, and it was not until four minutes from time, when Rothwell latched onto a loose clearance for the hosts before curling narrowly wide of Allsop’s post, that either side would get another sight of goal.

Deep into stopage time though, the hosts would get their third of the game, as Ryan Giles showed exactly why Blackburn moved to bring him in on deadline day.

Breaking down the left-hand side with many urging him head for the corner, the Wolves loanee – brought on midway through the second-half – instead produced an excellent cross to the back post, where Gallagher was on hand to head beyond Allsop and seal those all important three points.