Blackburn 2-2 Coventry: FLW reports as Sky Blues claim a point after second-half fightback

These two sides have developed something of a reputation for catching the eye in the Championship over the past season or so, meaning the way this game played out feels rather appropriate.

Despite a quiet start, both sides would produce excellent spells in the game that showed just what they are capable of, but ultimately neither could find that final finishing touch that would have claimed all three points.

But recovering from a 2-0 half time deficit means it is Coventry who came away from this one the happier, and still firmly entrenched in the play-off places that their hosts could soon find themselves cut adrift of with many more results like this.

After a nigh-on eventless 20 minutes, it was Coventry who would have the first shot on target midway through the first half.

A corner from the right found his way to Ben Sheaf on the edge of the area, and as he curled an effort through the bodies, but Thomas Kaminski got down well to palm away one-handed in the Rovers goal, with debutant Jan Paul van Hecke on hand to clear the danger.

Not to be outdone, Rovers immediately went down the other end, where John Buckley played an excellent ball through to Ryan Nyambe, with the right wing back cutting inside brilliantly before curling an effort towards the bottom corner, only to be denied his first senior goal as Coventy ‘keeper Simon Moore produced a strong one-handed save of his own.

As the game started to become more lively, Kaminski would again save well for Rovers, this time keeping out Tyler Walker from a tight angle as Coventry cleared, before Liam Kelly fired well off target on the half volley seconds later.

Rovers would then respond with a chance of their own, Tyrhys Dolan playing a lovely one-two with Sam Gallagher, before firing towards goal where Moore got down quickly to hold on to the effort.

Moments later though, the hosts did have their opener. Driving from deep as he so often does, it was Joe Rothwell who this time played the one-two with Gallagher to break into the area, before lifting the ball over the onrushing Moore and tapping into an empty net for his first of the season.

Then, with Rovers in the ascendency, they would continue the habit they have developed this season of backing up their first goal with another, as Rothwell and Gallagher reversed their roles to improve things for the hosts.

Picking up a loose ball midway through the Coventry half, Rothwell produced another excellent run into the area, before sliding the ball central, where Gallagher was on hand to fire past Moore and double Rovers’ advantage.

The start to the second half would had more than an air of familiarity to the first about it, as barring one Dolan effort from the edge of the area that was claimed by Moore, both sides largely struggled to create much in terms of a chance.

That however, was not for the want of trying, especially from the visitors as they looked for a route back into the game, and Daniel Ayala had to produce an excellent challenge inside the Blackburn area to prevent Callum O’Hare getting a shot away following a brilliant run into the box.

Coventry though, were continuing to press as Rovers dropped increasingly deeper, and they would get their route back into the game, as Tyler Walker, in for the suspended Matty Godden, turned home former Blackburn loanee Todd Kane’s cross from close range.

The visitors, buoyed by that equaliser, would continue to press, and barely five minutes later, they would get the equaliser that their pressure, and Blackburn’s willingness to sit back, deserved.

Once again, Kelly would try his luck from long range, and this time it was in, as his effort came off the post, only to hit the back of the diving Kaminski and roll over the line to complete the Coventry comeback.

In response to that, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray sent for Ben Brereton-Diaz, fresh from playing and scoring for Chile in the early hours of Friday morning.

But in the end, despite Brereton-Diaz being dramatically denied with a back post header that would ultimately have been ruled out for offside, even he was unable to find a winner, with both sides forced to settle for a point that will please the visitors, much more than their hosts.