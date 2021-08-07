Blackburn 2-1 Swansea: FLW reports as Gallagher and Brereton hand Martin debut defeat as Swans boss

In football, there is rarely a better tonic for any cause for concern than a positive result on the pitch, and Blackburn Rovers certainly enjoyed that here.

Coming into the season with a squad badly depleted by the absence of a number of players through injury, and a failure to replace any of the 11 senior players who left the club at the end of last season, Blackburn produced a battling performance to claim a deserved three points and give Russell Martin an early indicator in his first game as Swansea manager, that replicating his new side’s run to the Championship play-off final of last season, will be no easy task.

Despite the absence of last season’s 29-goal top scorer Adam Armstrong amid speculation linking the striker with a move to the Premier League, not to mention those selection issues, it was Rovers who started the brighter.

Tyrhys Dolan, taking on the centre forward role in the absence of Armstrong, was a tireless bundle of energy in the opening exchanges, and it was the 19-year-old who had the first chance of the game, linking up well with Ben Brereton-Diaz before firing towards the bottom corner, with Steven Benda getting down well to palm the ball behind.

Minutes later, Dolan pounced on a heavy touch from Swansea debutant Jamie Paterson before driving into a strong position, where he was unable to either get a shot away or lay the ball off for Brereton-Diaz as Swansea scrambled clear.

But as the game reached the quarter-hour mark, Swansea would produce a reminder of their own threat. Ben Cabango produced an excellent defence-splitting pass to play Liam Cullen in behind the Blackburn backline, but Rovers ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski was quick off his line to produce a strong save with his legs.

After that, it would be Swansea who enjoyed a spell of pressure, and Rovers may have feared that as has been the case on a number of occasions, they had missed the chance to make their mark early on in the game.

Swansea though, were unable to really test Kaminski in the Rovers goal, and with ten minutes to go until half time, Blackburn ensured they would not miss their chance to take the first foothold in the game.

John Buckley did brilliantly to win the ball back on the halfway line, before producing a brilliant, looping to the edge of the penalty to leave Brereton-Diaz one on one, and although Benda saved from the Chilean international, Sam Gallagher was on hand to sweep home the rebound and put Rovers ahead.

Moments later, another opening saw Benda save to prevent Dolan adding a second for the hosts, before the Swansea goalkeeper almost spilled what looked to be a speculative long-range effort from Buckley into his own net, the ball eventually going behind for a corner that came to nothing.

Had that gone in, it would have been reflective of the erratic defending Swansea were guilty of throughout the first half.

That was again on show in the final minutes of the half when a loose Latibeaudiere back pass allowed Dolan in one on one, Benda saving with his legs this time, before Rovers rode out some stoppage time pressure from a Swansea corner to go in ahead at the break.

Within minutes of the restart, Blackburn were handed the perfect opportunity to double their advantage, thanks to yet more calamitous defending from the visitors.

Receiving a back pass between his posts, Benda took too long with the ball at his feet, allowing Dolan in to rob him of possession, before bringing the teenager down as he looked to regain control of the ball, leaving referee David Webb no choice but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Brereton-Diaz, with the Chilean international showing no nerves as he smashed the ball beyond Cullen to put the hosts two to the good.

Swansea though would respond well to that setback, Naughton immediately bringing a save out of Kaminski on the angle as the visitors went in search of a quick route back into the game.

That is something they would have just moments later as they continued to press, with Blackburn missing several opportunities to clear their lines, before Korey Smith teed up Paterson just inside the area, with the attacker firing one over Kaminski and into the back of net to mark his debut with a goal to pull one back for the Swans.

As the game reached the midway point, Rovers would have Kaminski to thank for keeping them ahead, with the Belgian producing an excellent one-handed save to palm an effort from Cullen past the post.

Up the other end, Gallagher dragged an effort wide after breaking into the box, before Dolan fired a tame effort into the hands of Benda after Swansea had again given away possession on the edge of their own area.

Swansea would continue to push in search of an equaliser, but it was Rovers who continued to have the clearer chances, with Joe Rothwell twice firing off target after creating openings for himself, while substitute Danny Butterworth fired straight at Benda after doing brilliantly on the break from a Swansea corner.

In the end though, those missed chances would matter not, with Rovers riding out some late pressure to claim all three points on the opening day, as Swansea, themselves without their top scorer for the last two seasons – Andre Ayew – ended the game having shown a worrying lack of cutting edge.