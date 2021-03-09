Blackburn 1-1 Swansea: FLW reports as Swans see off heavy Rovers pressure to go level with the automatic promotion places

While this draw may have seen Swansea City move level on points with second-placed Watford in the Championship table, you feel Steve Cooper’s side will leave Ewood Park with more than a few concerns.

For much of this game Swansea found themselves with their backs to the wall against a rejuvenated Blackburn side who just a few days ago, were winless in seven games, but now suddenly once again look like the side that had so many tipping them as promotion contenders at the start if this season.

That chance may now have gone for Tony Mowbray’s side, but given they still have to face Brentford, Norwich and Bournemouth to play in the next few weeks, if they continue to play like this, they may yet have a big say in this season’s battle for a place in the Premier League.

It was the hosts who would create the first opening of the game, with Tyrhys Dolan, who excelled in a centre forward role in the injury-enforced absence of top scorer Adam Armstrong, again starting brightly in that position to play in Ben Brereton one on one, only to see referee Rob Jones wave away the penalty appeals as the Rovers was barged down in the area by Connor Roberts.

Up the other end, Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski produced a stunning save to keep out Andre Ayew’s close range header, before the attacker was flagged for offside in a lively opening five minutes.

It was Blackburn however who, seemingly buoyed by that end to their winless run at the weekend, and they were almost ahead ten minutes, when an inviting ball into the area from Brereton flew just out of reach of the diving Bradley Dack, who would surely have opened the scoring had he got his head to it.

After that, the game would settle for a period, although Rovers would continue to look the brighter, with Dolan’s pace and trickery continuing to cause problems for the Swansea defence, with the 18-year-old teeing up Bradley Dack who fired narrowly over from the edge of the area.

Then, just as Swansea were enjoying perhaps their best period of the game, Rovers would go ahead with a goal over 15 months in the making.

This time it was Brereton, another menace for the Swansea defence, who would win possession back inside the visitor’s half before laying to ball of to Tom Trybull, with the on-loan Norwich man producing an excellent through ball to Dack, and after so long out through injury last year, the attacker made no mistake as he rolled the ball past Woodman for his first Ewood Park goal since November 2019.

Swansea however, would not be behind for long, as the penalty gods once again smiled on the promotion chasers, with referee Jones pointing to the spot after Sam Gallagher was adjudged to have brought down Jay Fulton as he looked to clear a ball into the Blackburn area, something the Rovers man did look to have succeeded with.

Never the less, up stepped Andre Ayew, who for the third time in as many games would convert from the spot, with his strike down the middle just doing enough to evade the despairing grasp of a diving Kaminski.

The second half would, like the first, begin with Rovers on the front foot, and they could have been back ahead within moments of the restart, as a long ball forward from Darragh Lenihan found Brereton in behind the Swansea defence, and with Woodman well of his line, the attacker attempted a lob that, bounced agonisingly, from a Blackburn perspective, wide of the near post.

Undeterred, Rovers would continue to push, and would again go close to retaking the lead ten minutes into the second half, as John Buckley did brilliantly down the left to get to the byline and pull the ball back, only for a brilliant intervention from Ben Cabango to deny Dack tapping in his second of the game.

The visitors would then respond with a spell of pressure of their own, but with Jamal Lowe unable to turn and shoot inside the area as the ball fell to him from a long Connor Roberts throw, they were unable to trouble Kaminski, before Dack saw an effort blocked behind from a short corner routine, with Dolan then dragging an effort wide from the resulting set-piece, as both sides went in search of the lead.

Again it would be Rovers who would go closest to finding the back of the net as the game entered its final 20 minutes, Dack almost finishing a move he started, heading over while stooping to get to a low Barry Douglas cross after some good work down the left from the Leeds loanee and the irrepressible Dolan.

Indeed, the more the game wore on, the harder it would become to fathom who Dack had only got one goal in the match, with the ball twice falling to him inside the area, with the 27-year-old, who increasingly looks more like his old self after so long out in terms of the threat he offers, unable to apply the finish.

Swansea though, were not completely without their moments, although they would largely be half chances, with substitute Korey Smith firing wide from the edge of the area after Rovers had only half cleared a corner away.

In the end, both sides would be forced to settle for a point, that leaves Swansea rueing a missed opportunity to strengthen their position in the promotion race, but perhaps thankful things were not worse, and Blackburn wondering what might have been had they played like that, for much of the past few months.