Blackburn 1-1 Blackpool: FLW reports as Seasiders come from behind to frustrate Rovers in dwindling play-off push

Blackburn Rovers endured yet more frustration in their push for a Championship play-off place on Saturday, as Blackpool came from behind to claim a draw at Ewood Park.

It is now just two wins in 13 games for Rovers after missing out on three points in a match you feel they had to win against a Blackpool side with little left to play for, and coming into this one on the back of consecutive defeats earlier in the week.

But having taken what is a rare sight around these parts in recent times, a lead at half time, into the second half, Rovers then handed their visitors a route back into the game, before once again showing the profligracy in front of goal that has caused such a problem for them in the past few months, as they failed to find a winner.

On what was an emotional day at Ewood Park as Blackburn showed their support for their legendary former player and coach Tony Parkes in his battle against dementia, it was the visitors who has the first chance of the game.

That came when CJ Hamilton robbed Scott Wharton in possession inside the Rovers half, before driving into the the Blackburn area, where Thomas Kaminski did extremely well to make himself big and save with his legs.

Moments later, the Blackburn ‘keeper would make another huge contribution, to help his side into the lead.

With the ball at his feet on the edge of his area, Kaminski sent a long ball forward that found Sam Gallagher in behind the Blackpool defence, and he duly fired across Chris Maxwell and into the bottom far corner to put the hosts ahead with ten minutes on the clock.

Blackpool though, would respond well to going behind, and felt they should have had a penalty when Shayne Lavery went down under the challenge of Scott Wharton, after Darragh Lenihan had failed to clear his lines on the edge of the Blackburn area.

Having ridden that spell of possession, would twice in quick succession go close from Joe Rothwell corner from the left.

The first would be headed off the line by Jordan Thorniley when it looked to be heading straight in, before a second found Ben Brereton – starting for Blackburn for the first time since February after an ankle injury – who headed off target from yards out at the back post.

That is how it would remain until half time, with both sides showing a fair amount of intent but, with the exception of one Brereton header off target from another Rothwell corner, struggling to create much in terms of opportunities.

It was Blackpool who started the second half the stronger, and they wouldn’t have to wait long to grab an equaliser.

After the ball fell to Shayne Lavery inside the Blackburn area for a free kick, the striker saw his effort deflected behind for a corner that the hosts would make a mess of clearing, allowing Marvin Ekpiteta to fire beyond Kaminski to get the Seasiders level within minutes of the restart.

As had been the case for much of the game, clear cut chances would continue to be few and far between after that equaliser, but as the game entered the final 15 minutes, it would take the offside flag to deny Blackburn a second, as Bradley Dack – again sent for from the bench to try and find a route to victory for Rovers – turned and fired in from the edge of the area.

But while Rovers were the ones more in the need of victory here, it was Blackpool who would go closest to claiming victory in stoppage time, as substitue Josh Bowler rattled the Blackburn woodwork, before Kaminski had to beat away a thumping long range effort from Callum Connolly which fell kindly for the home defence to clear, as both sides were forced to settle for a point.