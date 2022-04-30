Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth: FLW reports as Billing inspires Cherries towards promotion and ends Rovers’ play-off dream

There is of course, still work to do for AFC Bournemouth in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, but this feels like a big hurdle negotiated in that challenge.

Up against a Blackburn side in the last chance saloon in their pursuit of a play-off place, there was the possibilty of this being a far from simple job for Scott Parker’s side.

That however, was one they would ultimately come through relatively comfortably, clinically taking their chances against a Blackburn side that struggled to create many, something which has now brought a play-off push that promised so much for large portions of the season, to a somewhat underwhelming end, that will seemingly bring the curtain down on Tony Mowbray’s five-year tenure at Ewood Park.

With both sides in need of a win to keep their respective promotion and play-offs hopes alive, it was little surprise to a lively support from both.

The first chance would go the way of the visitors, Philip Billing breaking into the area only to see his shot blocked brilliantly by Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke, who pre-match had been named Blackburn’s Player of the Season.

As the first half went on, it was Bournemouth who would increasingly apply the pressure, Billing seeing a free-kick deflected behind, with appeals for a handball from the Blackburn wall coming to nothing.

However, Bournnemouth would not have to wait much longer for their opener, which would come through a familiar source.

Midway through the first half, a long ball forward from Nat Phillips was headed on by Billing into the path of Dominic Solanke, who burst into the area before firing beyond Thomas Kaminski for his 29th goal of the season to put the visitors in front, as Blackburn appealed for an offside flag that never came.

Knowing only a win would keep their play-off hopes alive, Rovers would respond well to going behind, with Bournemouth ‘keeper Mark Travers almost making a mess of what looked a fairly routine header from Sam Gallagher, before Ben Brereton-Diaz got in behind the Cherries’ defence, only to see his effort from a tight angle bounce back off the post.

Billing though, was continuing to cause problems for the Blackburn defence, dancing beyond several tackles and into the area to tee up Solanke, whose effort was this time tame into the hands of Kaminski.

Moments later, Bournemouth would leave their own mark on the Ewood Park woodwork, as a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the area crashed against the Blackburn crossbar.

Blackburn though, would continue to push for an equaliser, but again showed the lack of cutting adge that has troubled them for so much of 2022, as Bournemouth were able to see out the first half with relative ease.

It would be a similar story after the break, with Rovers applying plenty of pressure, but struggling to really trouble Travers, bar one Brereton-Diaz shot from an angle that Travers saved well at his near post.

Having ridden out that early examination by their hosts, Bournemouth then saw an excellent chance to double their advantage come and go. Breaking into the area down the left, Jordan Zemura brought a decent save out of Kaminski, with the loose ball then falling to Jefferson Lerma, whose follow up effort was blocked brilliantly by Harry Pickering for the hosts.

Up the other end, Brereton-Diaz looked the most likely to find the breakthrough for Rovers, as Joe Rothwell did well to find the Chile international, only for Travers to save well with his legs.

Even so, it was Bournemouth who continued to have the clearer chances, Solanke getting past both Wharton and van Hecke only for Kaminski to stand tall and beat away the striker’s effort when one on one.

In the end though, Bournemouth would not have to wait much longer for that second goal, Solanke turning provider this time as he broke into the area before pulling the ball across goal where Billing was on hand to fire into the top corner with 20 minutes remaining.

But while that was enough to all but seal the three points for Bournemouth, the Cherries were not done there, as ten minutes later, substitute Sirki Dembele won possession deep in the Blackburn half before playing in Billing, who emphatically thumped home his second of the afternoon to make it 3-0.

That would indeed be enough to put the gloss on an emphatic and convincing win for Bournemouth, giving them the ideal boost in confidence and momentum ahead of that potentially decisive clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.