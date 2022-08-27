Blackburn 0-1 Stoke: FLW reports as Neil watches Potters win at Ewood Park

Incoming Stoke City manager Alex Neil watched from the directors box as his new side produced a hard-fought win at Blackburn Rovers, thanks to a long-range effort from Lewis Baker.

In a first half dominated by the visitors, Baker’s strike was enough to give Stoke a lead that was much warranted, as Blackburn failed to apply much in the way of pressure on their visitors.

Though it was a different story after the break, the hosts were unable to find a goal of their own, and after three straight league wins to start the campaign, it is now three straight league defeats for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

In a scrappy opening few minutes, it was Stoke who enjoyed much the better of territory and possession, and Blackburn had Daniel Ayala to thank for keeping the visitors from taking an early lead, after a weak clearance from ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski allowed Dwight Gayle to tee up Liam Delap inside the area.

Kamiski would quickly atone for that error though, producing two good quickfire saves to keep out a Lewis Baker free-kick and Aden Flint, before Gayle saw a close range finish ruled out for off-side as Stke continued to thrive in the opening quarter of an hour.

But just when it looked as though Rovers had ridden out the heaviest of that Stoke pressure, the visitors found a way to take a deserved lead, and not for the first time in the match, they were given something of a helping hand.

Some more sloppy play out from the back from the hosts gifted possession to Lewis Baker midway inside the Rovers half, and the Stoke captain unleashed a brilliant long-range strike into the bottom corner of Kaminski’s goal to put the Potters in front just before the half-hour mark.

While the home side would, to the frustration of many inside Ewood Park, would take some time to respond to that, they would eventually start to put some pressure on. The hosts would had a sight of an equaliser when Bradley Dack was played in by Tyler Morton, only for his cute chipped finish to be well-saved by onrushing Stoke ‘keeper Jack Bonham.

But despite that, it was Stoke who would remain comfortably ahead going in at the half time break, with a struggle to carry out the basics significantly hampering the host’s efforts to really muster any consistent threat of an equaliser.

The hosts needed more of a response after the break, and they would get that with some better play to put Stoke under pressure, though a Ben Brereton-Diaz effort dragged wide from the edge of the area was the closest they came in the opening exchanges of the half.

Even so, Rovers would continue to press, and went close to an equaliser on the break from a Stoke free-kick, substitute Ryan Hedges setting up Tyrhys Dolan, whose shot deflected into the path of Dack, only for his shot to also be blocked away to eventual safety.

As Rovers continued to push, Dolan would again be teed up by a substitute, this time the impressive 18-year-old Adam Wharton on his league debut, but the attacker’s curling shot from the edge of the area flew wide of Bonham’s far post.

Hedges, having been a threat throughout the half, then became the latest to go close for Rovers in their quest for a leveller, drilling into the side-netting from a tight angle after being played in by Brereton-Diaz, who himself then saw an effort from close range somehow deflected behind in stoppage time.

Ultimately though, Stoke would survive that onslaught from their hosts, and hang on for just a second league win of the campaign, to provide the perfect foundation for the incoming Neil.