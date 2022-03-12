Blackburn 0-1 Bristol City: FLW reports as Weimann strikes late to punish Rovers’ lack of cutting edge

Blackburn Rovers hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place were dealt another blow at Ewood Park, as Bristol City snatched a late winner to claim all three points from a game they should long since have been out of.

Having squandered a number of opportunities, not least seeing another penalty saved, to raise further questions about their struggles in front of goal since the turn of the year, Rovers were then hit with an agonising late sucker punch, as Andreas Weimann showed the cutting edge their hosts had been lacking to claim victory for the mid-table bound Robins in stoppage time.

Despite a lively start from the hosts, it was Bristol City who created the first half chance, Antoine Semenyo twisting and turning his way into the Blackburn penalty area down the left, before dragging a shot across the face of goal.

Up the other end, Rovers thought they had opened the scoring just before the 15 minute mark, as Darragh Lenihan powered a close range header goalwards from Joe Rothwell’s corner, only for Bristol City ‘keeper Dan Bentley to get down brilliantly and palm the ball away from almost on the goaline.

Indeed, it was Rovers who would grow into the ascendency for a period, Reda Khadra twice having shots from a tight angle beaten behind by Bentley for corners that ultimately came to nothing.

The hosts would continue to have the majority of the chances, and almost has another opening when an excellent fizzed ball across the Bristol City area from the deep-lying Khadra narrowly avoided the out-stretched boot of Joe Rankin-Costello.

But for all those openings, Blackburn looked like a team with just one goal in eight games at the start of play, and as they struggled to make the most of their openings, frustation from the home crowd began to grow.

That was perhaps best exemplified on the stroke of half time, when Rankin-Costello opted to pass rather than shoot after finding himself clean through on the edge of the area.

With that, the visitors were to close down Harry Pickering, whose effort deflected back to the aforementioned Rankin-Costello, who saw his subsequent tame effort comfortably held by Bentley, as the two sides headed in goalless at the break.

After the interval, the game would follow a similar as Rovers went in search of an opener only in the second half, with angled efforts first from Jan Paul van Hecke – on a marauding run from centre back – and Khadra were parried by Bentley into the centre of the Bristol City area, but failed to find a blue and white shirt.

Rovers though, would continue to press, and almost get their goal in spectacular circumstances, when an effort from the touchline cannoned back off Bentley’s crossbar and away to safety.

By that point, the Ewood Park crowd had been given a major lift by the return of Bradley Dack, the talismanic attacker back on the pitch for the first since suffering a second ACL injury in as many seasons year ago to the day.

But just moments later, the fairytale return failed to materialise for Dack, when Rovers were awarded a penalty after van Hecke was hauled down in the box, only for Dack to see his subsequent spot kick saved by Bentley, down to his left.

Dack would then see another big chance come and go barely and minute later, as he was unable to turn home Khadra’s cross from close range, and when you are missing opportunities at the rate Rovers are, you are going to be punished eventually, and Bristol City delivered another reminder of that in dramatic circumstances.

After Bristol City looked to have seen their chance come and go when Joe Williams fired over on the stroke of 90 minutes while unmarked in the Blackburn area.

However, a quick free kick allowed Nakhi Wells to cross from the left, finding Robins top scorer Andreas Weimann, who made no mistake from the same position as Williams in volleying home deep into stoppage time to snatch a late three points for the visitors.