Blackburn 0-1 Brentford: FLW reports as Dack’s injury scare overshadow Bees’ climb to second

For Brentford, this victory at Ewood Park is one that may not live too long in the memory, with this far from their most emphatic performance of what they hope will be the season that finally takes them to the Premier League, as they managed to pick up the points that take them back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

For Blackburn however, this is one they will no doubt fear will be remembered for quite some time for all the wrong reasons, as with Bradley Dack leaving the pitch on the stretcher for the second time in as many seasons amid fears of a serious injury, at the end of a second half performance they are likely to feel warranted a point at the very least.

After an opening few minutes that saw little in terms of clear cut chances, Brentford were gifted the opportunity to open the scoring, when on his 200th appearance for the club, Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan brought down Tarique Fosu inside the area, conceding a penalty just as he had done in the reverse fixture between these two back in December.

Unlike in that game in London, the Rovers defender would not this time be punished with a red card, although Ivan Toney would ensure the Irishman felt the consequences of his actions, firing the spot kick into the bottom corner, just as he had done in that meeting between the two earlier in the year.

For some time after that, there would be little in terms of opportunities, although it was the visitors, playing for the first time in nine days, up against a side playing their third in six days – with ten players starting all three of those.

Indeed, it would be Brentford who would have the next half chance on the 30-minute mark, as Christian Norgaard fired narrowly wide on the volley from the edge of the area after a long throw into the Blackburn area from Mads Bech Sorensen was only headed half clear.

Brentford would again go close as the half entered its closing stages, as a flicked header from Toney found its way to Vitaly Janelt just inside the Blackburn area, but he could only drag his shot across the face of goal and wide with much of the Rovers defence still looking for offside against the striker.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray sent for the cavalry at half time, introducing Harvey Elliott and Joe Rothwell, which almost brought an instant impact when the latter just failed to find the Liverpool loanee at the end of a brilliant 40-yeard run into the Brentford area.

Up the end, Fosu would fire into a group of bodies from the edge of the Blackburn area as Rovers made hard work of clearing a Jensen cross, before the hosts again went close to an equaliser when that man Rothwell found Dack inside the area, and although Raya appeared to get a fingertip to the ball to help it behind with what would have been a decent save, referee Geoff Eltringham would point for a goal kick.

After surviving a couple of nervy moments when goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was nearly caught off his line from Ivan Toney’s long range free-kick and Lenihan had to be alert to deny Bryan Mbuemo from Fosu’s pull back, Rovers would continue their search for an equaliser, with Dolan and Rothwell both seeing efforts from distance held by David Raya in the Brentford goal as the game became increasingly stretched.

It would be the hosts who would again see an opening come and go as Rothwell was again denied by Raya after Elliott had been unable to get the ball out from under his feet inside the area from Nyambe’s cross.

Within minutes of that, Brentford would miss a huge opportunity to kill the game off when a header from a corner fell to the feet of Toney just a few yards out at the near post, with the Championship’s top scorer somehow unable to convert under pressure from Kaminski and the Rovers defence.

As game entered its final ten minutes, Rovers would go ever closer to an equaliser, and left furious not to get a penalty of their own when Nyambe was dragged down in the box as he attempted to reach a Barry Douglas cross, with Dack then heading Elliott’s pull back off target from yards out on the follow up.

Up the other end, Kaminski would produce two stunning saves to prevent Brentford sealing the win through two of their substitutes, with the Belgian’s first keeping out Sergi Canos’ long range effort, before producing a brilliant save to keep out Marcus Forss’ header at point blanc range.

But for all the excitement of an intriguing battle, the game would end on an incredibly sad note, with Bradley Dack being stretchered off the pitch in stoppage time just months after returning from a year out with an ACL injury, as he fell awkwardly while looking to rob Raya with the Spaniard caught unawares with the ball at his feet inside the Brentford area.

Not surprisingly after that, the game would somewhat filter out to allow Brentford to secure the win they needed to maintain their promotion push, with Rovers left to wonder they have any luck left after that, to actually run out.