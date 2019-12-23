Blackburn 0-0 Wigan: FLW Reports as Lancashire rivals play out eventful stalemate

When all is said and done come the end of the season, it may not be the point shared by Blackburn and Wigan that ultimately has the greatest effect on either the battle for a play-off places or the fight for survival, with the physical impact of this game threatening to take a much greater toll on the hosts in particular.

In a game that saw plenty of chances but little in terms of finishing ability, the sight of talismanic top scorer Bradley Dack being stretchered off with his head in his hands and leg in a brace midway through the second half is one that will leave plenty of a Rovers persuasion concerned as they reach the second half of the season.

While a run of six unbeaten coming into this one for Blackburn meant it was they who more would have been expected of against a Wigan side who started the night winless in ten, it was the visitors who began in the brighter fashion.

Having applied the early pressure, Josh Windass would head wide the first real attempt of the game from Gavin Massey’s cross after 13 minutes, before Michael Jacobs fired straight at former Wigan loanee Christian Walton in the Blackburn goal after being teed up on the edge of the area by Jamal Lowe.

Windass then spurned another decent opportunity on the counter attack, firing across the face of goal from the left with no one in the centre of the area to turn his effort goalwards, before Blackburn enjoyed their best chance of the opening exchanges just before the half hour mark.

Stewart Downing and Joe Rothwell linked up well from a Rovers corner, before the former’s cross was headed on target by Darragh Lenihan, only for Wigan stopper Jamie Jones to produce a good diving side to parry the ball away from the bottom corner.

That however, would not be a catalyst for change for Rovers in the first half at least, with Dack reduced to a speculative effort from distance that was comfortably held by Jones as the hosts struggled to find a way through Wigan’s defiant defence, something not helped by a string of loose passes by several in Blackburn shirts.

Indeed, that is something they were perhaps lucky not to be punished for before the break, when at the other end, Lenihan did brilliantly to clear off the line after Williams’ loose ball went straight to Gavin Massey, with the Wigan attacker’s cross deflecting on target were it not for the intervention of the Irishman.

Frustratingly for just about everyone watching on, it would be a similar story after the break. For their part, Blackburn did at least resume after the break with a greater intent, as both Corry Evans and Lewis Travis both seeing efforts from distance blocked in the same move, while at the other end, Lowe curled an effort just wide from the edge of the Blackburn area just after the hour mark.

Then came that a moment that could yet prove to be pivotal in Blackburn’s season, and not for the better, as Dack was stretchered off the pitch with his right leg in a brace having gone down in a seemingly innocuous manner out on the far touchline.

It was a moment that almost spurred Rovers into the lead, as Danny Graham heading Armstrong’s cross against the bar after some good work by Joe Rothwell, in just about the first move of the game after Dack’s departure.

Up the other end, Wigan would again give Rovers a scare, Walton frustrating his old club by producing a brilliant save to deny Morsy with a curling effort from 20-yards, before tipping over Kipre’s header from the resulting corner.

Suddenly, it seemed inevitable one of these sides would find a breakthrough. Jones tipped over from Rothwell, with Lenihan and Downing both seeing efforts deflected wide from a string of resulting corners, while Wigan also went close as the match entered its final ten minutes, with Williams producing a brilliant late block to deny Morsy’s effort from inside the area.

There was still time for one last chance for Rovers to snatch the three points in stoppage time, as Dack’s replacement Lewis Holtby saw an effort parried behind by Jones with the ball falling to him on the edge of the area from a corner.

In the end however, that breakthrough would not come, leaving both sides to settle for a point that leaves Rovers still just out of reach of the play-off spots, and Wigan still in the relegation zone heading into Christmas.