Portsmouth

‘Bizarre’, ‘This makes things a bit messier’ – Off-field Portsmouth departure confirmed amid fallout speculation

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sean O’Driscoll has confirmed that he has left his role as Head of Coaching at Portsmouth, but he insists it’s nothing to do with issues about the backing he is receiving from the club.

Reports had emerged earlier today claiming the former Bournemouth boss had stepped down because he had ‘concerns about the set-up’s ongoing funding and facilities’.

However, in a statement shared via Pompey’s official site, O’Driscoll looked to clarify what had gone on, as he confirmed he has left, but he explained how it’s down to the fact he feels he can no longer commit to the demands of the job in terms of the time it takes up in his life.

Despite this, it’s fair to say many Portsmouth fans are still sceptical as to what has actually gone on.

Here we look at some of the reaction to O’Driscoll’s comments from some of the support on Twitter…

