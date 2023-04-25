Sunderland are thought to be interested in appointing Francesco Farioli as their new head coach this summer.

Is Tony Mowbray leaving Sunderland?

It was a surprising update, shared by the reliable Fabrizio Romano, because current boss Tony Mowbray has done an outstanding job with the Black Cats since he succeeded Alex Neil earlier in the campaign.

Despite dealing with a ridiculous injury crisis, Mowbray has built a stylish, young side that moved into the play-off places with an impressive comeback win at West Brom on Sunday.

So, promotion is a real possibility, but Romano claimed that Farioli is ‘top of their list’, indicating that Mowbray will be leaving at the end of the season.

Of course, the focus in the short-term is going to be on finishing in the top six and then competing to go up, and an experienced boss like Mowbray won’t allow this to become a distraction.

Even though 34-year-old Farioli is regarded as a very talented coach, his only two spells in senior management have come in the Turkish top-flight.

Therefore, it would be a bold move from Sunderland if it happened, and it’s fair to say it’s an update that shocked many fans, as they feel Mowbray deserves to keep his job. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…