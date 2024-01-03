Highlights Pennant criticizes decision to hire Rooney as manager, citing drop from 6th to 20th place and lack of progress.

Former Birmingham City winger Jermaine Pennant has claimed that the decision to appoint Wayne Rooney was "bizarre" given Birmingham City's position at the time.

Rooney was appointed to the top job back in October, when Birmingham were in sixth place in the Championship before his reign of 15 games saw them fall to one place above the relegation zone.

Following that poor run of results, a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year's Day was the final straw, and the former Manchester United striker was sacked a day later.

Record at Birmingham (via Flashscore) Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against Wayne Rooney 2 4 9 15 30

Pennant believes the Blues were drawn in by the big name

The unsuccessful move has drawn criticism from many in the professional game, and Pennant, who made 50 appearances for the Midlands side, is no exception.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, courtesy of William Hill, the former Blues winger gave his verdict on a tumultuous few months at St Andrew's.

He said: “Well, it was just a matter of time. A matter of time before that happened, especially with the results that were filtering through the club.

“You can't take over a club in sixth position and then in your tenure, you end up 20th. Something's not right. Yes, they had a plan, they had a future but that is going backwards, in my eyes.

“Whatever the plan may be, that plan is taking that club backwards. Going from sixth to 20th, two wins from 15 games. He was treading on thin ice.

“I thought the decision to hire him at the time was a bizarre one when the club looked like they were finally steady and in a good position to really challenge in the league.

“I know it’s American owners, they saw probably a big name of Wayne Rooney - what he's done and achieved in his playing career - and they probably hoped that that would feed into his management but you can't put together, they’re two different things.

“It’s night and day. A player and a manager, they’re totally different. I guess they had that idea and it didn’t play off.

“Football, as much as it is about entertainment, it’s also a business. If you’re not winning games, challenging, climbing the table and putting your team in good positions, then at the end of the day as a business owner you’re going to change things or you’ll end up fighting a relegation battle, which they’re not far off.”

The repair job starts now

The last few months have seen a perilous drop for Birmingham, falling from play-off contenders to relegation battlers, and all of it, in hindsight, seeming relatively unnecessary.

However, the powers that be at St Andrew's have little time to dwell on their mistake, with a jam-packed Championship schedule kicking back off midway through January.

It's not too late to rescue the Blues' season. As things stand, they remain only 12 points off Sunderland in the play-off places, though naturally, attention will now be more focused on those teams just a few points behind them in the relegation zone.

The next appointment will be crucial, and already multiple well-known names have come to the fore.

Birmingham's professional development coach, Steve Spooner, will take charge of the Blues in the interim before a new appointment is made.