‘Bizarre’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of QPR fans are divided as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

QPR have recently announced that Macauley Bonne has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal. 

Bonne signed for the R’s back in 2020, and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions last term, as Mark Warburton’s side finished ninth in the Championship table.

The forward found regular minutes hard to come by in that season, and was likely to be relatively far down the pecking order in Warburton’s plans heading into the new Championship campaign, after the R’s confirmed the permanent signing of Charlie Austin this summer.

Therefore, a move to Portman Road will present him with the ideal opportunity obtain regular game time, as the Tractor Boys look to challenge for promotion into the second tier themselves this term.

Paul Cook’s side finished ninth in the League One table last season, and will surely fancy their chances of challenging for a timely return to the Championship this term, especially now that they’ve got additional options in attack moving forwards.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to loan out Bonne to Ipswich Town ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


