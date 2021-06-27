‘Bizarre’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of QPR fans are divided as player’s departure is confirmed

QPR have recently announced that Macauley Bonne has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

Bonne signed for the R’s back in 2020, and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions last term, as Mark Warburton’s side finished ninth in the Championship table.

The forward found regular minutes hard to come by in that season, and was likely to be relatively far down the pecking order in Warburton’s plans heading into the new Championship campaign, after the R’s confirmed the permanent signing of Charlie Austin this summer.

Therefore, a move to Portman Road will present him with the ideal opportunity obtain regular game time, as the Tractor Boys look to challenge for promotion into the second tier themselves this term.

Paul Cook’s side finished ninth in the League One table last season, and will surely fancy their chances of challenging for a timely return to the Championship this term, especially now that they’ve got additional options in attack moving forwards.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to loan out Bonne to Ipswich Town ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good business he is a league 1 player tbf he has scored some important goals but he is not going to be in front of Austin and dykes — lee hawkins (@leehawkins6) June 26, 2021

A Little light up top now though 🤔 — seany (@Sean_FootyMad) June 26, 2021

Replacement surely…… Kelman only other option isn’t enough — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Danny Kent🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DEEKAYQPR) June 26, 2021

Think he will do well, Cook is a good manager and should get the best out of him. — Sean Gabhrain (@gabhrain) June 26, 2021

Not sure about this. Personally feel he’s always a decent option from the bench. Looked lively on the counter attack late on in games and certainly loves a headed goal #QPR — Rangers (@LoftusRangers) June 26, 2021

Good luck Bonnie 9', great chance ta get confidence back in a lower division. — STEVE O'MARA (@STEVEMOGORMAN2) June 26, 2021

Hopefully turns into a good move for him. Good luck — Daniel Avellano (@avaliedown) June 26, 2021

He needs playing time and to build his confidence on the ball up, this loan will do him the world of good. @MBonne9 will be back, firing on all cylinders and challenging Lyndon for the place. — Paul Horsfield (@QprfcPaul) June 26, 2021

Can only mean we're bringing another striker in or this is just bizarre. https://t.co/zWicJFJX4u — Carl Rodgers (@qprcarlos) June 26, 2021

Leaves us with just Austin, Dykes and Kelman. 🤔 I think we need another forward. Charlie didn’t often play more than an hour and if he gets injured we’re in trouble. If we don’t sign another strike then we’re really hoping/gambling Dykes continues where he left off. #QPR https://t.co/YYxCmRMxfI — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) June 26, 2021