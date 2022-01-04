‘Bizarre’, ‘Didn’t see that coming’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Louie Barry has been recalled by Aston Villa from his loan at Portman Road.

The young striker largely struggled for game time with the Tractor Boys, going on to make just six appearances across all competitions before seeing his deal cut short yesterday.

During his time in East Anglia, Barry failed to find the net and often cut a frustrated figure as he failed to see many opportunities come his way under Ipswich’s old manager, Paul Cook.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to react to the news that the Villa player had left, with many taking to social media to air their views on the development after it was announced on Monday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Barry departed the club.

Should of got more of a chance in my opinion — sam_turpin (@sam19457595) January 3, 2022

Such a shame a huge talent that wasn't given an opportunity to show it. #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) January 3, 2022

Totally didn’t see that coming — Tom🌅 (@TomMollatt) January 3, 2022

He will go on to be a very good player the lad has a lot of talent unfortunately we didn’t see it 👍 — Dale 63 (@dale_63) January 3, 2022

Never gave the guy a chance. Bizarre — Danny Watts (@Dannywatts6) January 3, 2022

Good young player, sadly wrong time — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) January 3, 2022

That’s a shock to the system — Harvey 🇬🇧 (@McCartneyHarvey) January 3, 2022

Didn’t work out, but I’m sure he’ll make it — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) January 3, 2022