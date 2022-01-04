Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

'Bizarre', 'Didn't see that coming' – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Louie Barry has been recalled by Aston Villa from his loan at Portman Road. 

The young striker largely struggled for game time with the Tractor Boys, going on to make just six appearances across all competitions before seeing his deal cut short yesterday.

During his time in East Anglia, Barry failed to find the net and often cut a frustrated figure as he failed to see many opportunities come his way under Ipswich’s old manager, Paul Cook.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to react to the news that the Villa player had left, with many taking to social media to air their views on the development after it was announced on Monday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Barry departed the club.


