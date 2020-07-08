Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bizarre’, ‘Comical’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans fume over Sabri Lamouchi’s recent player snub

Nottingham Forest dropped points at a crucial stage of the Championship season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against promotion rivals Fulham. 

Harry Arter’s goal on 45 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day, as Fulham kept up the pressure on Brentford who occupy third-place in the table.

Sabri Lamouchi used five substitutes against the Cottagers, as they went in search of an equaliser at the City Ground, but they were unable to find a way past a determined Fulham defence.

One player that surprisingly didn’t feature at all in the match was Joao Carvalho, who was an unused substitute for this one, much to the frustration of some of the club’s supporters.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time this season, and has been restricted to just 26 appearances in all competitions, with most of those coming from the substitutes bench.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to voice their frustration of Carvalho’s lack of game time against Fulham.

