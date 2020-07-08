‘Bizarre’, ‘Comical’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans fume over Sabri Lamouchi’s recent player snub

Nottingham Forest dropped points at a crucial stage of the Championship season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against promotion rivals Fulham.

Harry Arter’s goal on 45 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day, as Fulham kept up the pressure on Brentford who occupy third-place in the table.

Sabri Lamouchi used five substitutes against the Cottagers, as they went in search of an equaliser at the City Ground, but they were unable to find a way past a determined Fulham defence.

Can you name every Nottingham Forest top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 Who was Nottingham Forest's top goalscorer last season? Joe Lolley Daryl Murphy Matty Cash Lewis Grabban

One player that surprisingly didn’t feature at all in the match was Joao Carvalho, who was an unused substitute for this one, much to the frustration of some of the club’s supporters.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time this season, and has been restricted to just 26 appearances in all competitions, with most of those coming from the substitutes bench.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to voice their frustration of Carvalho’s lack of game time against Fulham.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Feel gutted for Carvalho.#NFFC — Forest Logic (@ForestLogic) July 7, 2020

It's absolutely comical when Joao Carvalho doesn't get on in a game like this. We've created nothing all game. Bizarre. #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) July 7, 2020

Writing on the wall there for how Sabri sees Carvalho… #nffc — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) July 7, 2020

Incredible that Carvalho can’t get a game but players like Diakhaby can, awful. #nffc — Cal. (@Callum_shaw) July 7, 2020

Really feel for Carvalho 😏 — Clogger NFFC (@sjlitchfield) July 7, 2020

Carvalho is finished at #NFFC simple as that — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) July 7, 2020

How does Diakhaby get on over carvalho #nffc — Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) July 7, 2020

Can’t understand how Carvalho hasn’t made it on to the pitch? #nffc — David Nicholson (@DavidPNicholson) July 7, 2020

At this point, got to assume Carvalho regularly turns up to training with his boots on his hands or something #NFFC — Gunbuster (@tehlolninja) July 7, 2020

Carvalho must have done something real bad 🤷‍♂️ Thought we were crying out for someone to put their foot on the ball and pass it tonight. What does he have to do to get on? #nffc #carvalho — Clyde (@Scotherncj) July 7, 2020

How is Carvalho not even getting a sub appearance when we are in need of a goal? I don't get it at all #nffc — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) July 7, 2020

At what point does Carvalho get a game? Pointless him even being on the bench #NFFC — Leigh Sissons (@LSissons17) July 7, 2020