Bittersweet Sheffield United injury update emerges with player set to miss Millwall clash

Sheffield United will be without Billy Sharp this weekend against Millwall, although the striker’s ankle injury is not serious and he’s on the road to recovery now.

Sharp hobbled out of last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea City on 72 minutes, clearly carrying an ankle issue.

X-rays confirmed that Sharp was free of serious issue, yet there was swelling and that ruled him out of Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie was afforded a start as a result of that, with Daniel Jebbison coming onto the bench. This weekend, the likelihood is that it will be that pair in contention to join Iliman Ndiaye in leading the line against Millwall.

“Bill’s settled down, which is good. So it’s as good as we can hope. He’ll be back sooner rather than later, yeah,” Heckingbottom said, via the Sheffield Star.