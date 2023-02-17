Sheffield United
Bittersweet Sheffield United injury update emerges with player set to miss Millwall clash
Sheffield United will be without Billy Sharp this weekend against Millwall, although the striker’s ankle injury is not serious and he’s on the road to recovery now.
Sharp hobbled out of last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea City on 72 minutes, clearly carrying an ankle issue.
X-rays confirmed that Sharp was free of serious issue, yet there was swelling and that ruled him out of Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.
Oli McBurnie was afforded a start as a result of that, with Daniel Jebbison coming onto the bench. This weekend, the likelihood is that it will be that pair in contention to join Iliman Ndiaye in leading the line against Millwall.
“Bill’s settled down, which is good. So it’s as good as we can hope. He’ll be back sooner rather than later, yeah,” Heckingbottom said, via the Sheffield Star.
“This [Millwall] game will come too soon for him but he’s got the usual footballer’s ankle; it’s had a bit of battering and swelled up.
“I’ve just left him in the gym hopping and jumping and telling me he’s fit. So we’ll see how it settles down.”
Sharp has scored three goals in 28 games so far this season, very much finding himself in a supporting role to McBurnie and Ndiaye.
Sheffield United sit second in the Championship table, holding a luxurious seven-point lead over Middlesbrough despite defeat to the Teessiders on Wednesday.
The Verdict
It’s quite bittersweet with Sharp really.
He will be missed this weekend because a finisher of the 37-year-old’s ability is always worth having in your 18. Millwall, then, will be tougher without him.
However, this is about looking at the long-term and the fact that Sharp isn’t going to be out for long. It could’ve been worse, but it isn’t. That’s a big thing for Heckingbottom and Sheffield United.
