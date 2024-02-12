Highlights Leeds United are currently on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 2024 so far.

The team has had to deal with injuries to players like Pascal Struijk and Dan James.

Struijk may not return until after the next international break, but James is back in training and available to face his former club, Swansea.

Leeds United head to Swansea City on Tuesday night with Daniel Farke's side in search of a seventh straight league win.

The Whites are unbeaten in 2024 so far, having won every game so far aside from an FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, which ended 1-1.

Leeds won the replay last week, and followed that up with a 3-0 win against Rotherham United on Saturday.

However, it hasn't all been good news since the turn of the year, despite players such as Patrick Bamford remaining fit and in good form, as they have had to deal with injuries to the likes of Pascal Struijk and Dan James.

The signing of Connor Roberts helped to bolster their ranks for the second half of the campaign, but he was their only major incoming during the January window, with far greater focus on departures for Farke and co.

James had missed the last three fixtures, meaning Willy Gnonto has had to play in his continued absence. The Italian has been a peripheral figure this season, but won the game against Bristol City, and performed well in the trip to Plymouth and the home clash against Rotherham too.

Meanwhile, Pascal Struijk hasn't featured since the Boxing Day game against Preston North End, as he has been out with an adductor issue.

Speaking in his pre-match presser, Farke explained that Struijk remains out of action, with the German suggesting that his rehabilitation has been going well but that the club doctors do not wish to "extend his load" in terms of training.

Sam Byram has had a few issues throughout the season and is also set to miss this game with a muscle problem following Saturday's game and is undergoing scans.

However, the good news for Leeds is that it has been confirmed James is back in training and available to face his former side.

Farke also explained that Jamie Shackleton is fit after missing the last few games with illness but misses out against Swansea due to personal reasons.

Automatic promotion is the aim for Leeds

Leeds need as many key players as possible for the final 15 games of the season. They have, for example, performed well without Struijk, with Ethan Ampadu stepping into central defence in his absence.

However, alongside James, the Dutchman has been a key player, so to have one of them back available is a huge boost. Also, Byram hasn't been a starter in recent weeks as often, due to the performance levels of Archie Gray and, in particular, the good form of Junior Firpo.

However, depth and options are so crucial at a key point in the campaign, and competition for places is certainly a good thing within his ranks. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see who Farke decides to go with on the right flank, given Gnonto has played himself into form and perhaps is deserving of another start in South Wales.

Leeds face Leicester in their next home game but these two tricky away games against Swansea and Plymouth are the sorts of fixtures that make or break a season for a team chasing automatic promotion.