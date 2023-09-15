After two weeks away from Championship action due to the international break, Leeds United are back and they face a tough test on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites need to get back on the winning trail after being successful in just one of their opening five league fixtures, with their last showing being a goalless draw at Elland Road with Sheffield Wednesday.

They are now set to head to a hostile environment this weekend as they take on Gary Rowett's Millwall at The Den, with a second successive away league victory being targeted after a win over Ipswich Town nearly three weeks ago.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Millwall, Farke has issued an injury bulletin on a large portion of his squad, as detailed by The Athletic's Phil Hay, and it's not all good news.

Perhaps starting with the positives, several first-teamers are back in training and are potentially in contention to feature against the Lions.

One of those is captain Liam Cooper, who suffered a foot injury whilst scoring on the opening day of the season against Cardiff City.

The centre-back was expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks, but it appears that he could be ahead of schedule and would give Farke another option at the back alongside Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Charlie Cresswell.

Also in training once again is versatile full-back Sam Byram, who went off in the first half of the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town nearly three weeks ago.

Byram strained his adductor at Portman Road but now looks to be fit and ready once more after two weeks off for the international break.

Dan James meanwhile has missed Leeds' last two league fixtures with a similar adductor issue that Byram has suffered with, but he will now add to Farke's options out wide, which include Wilfried Gnonto, Jaidon Anthony and Crysencio Summerville, whilst Stuart Dallas is making good progress in his recovery from a fractured femur which occurred all the way back in February 2022.

On the other hand though, there are also some continued absentees and also setbacks, with Patrick Bamford still missing from action after suffering a hamstring injury before the season began.

The striker is not expected to be available for any of Leeds' next three matches and Junior Firpo will be sidelined still alongside him as he still has not fully recovered from a knee injury picked up earlier in 2023.

And a new blow has emerged as summer signing Djed Spence is a doubt to make his full debut due to suffering a knee issue himself.

Spence made his debut against Sheffield Wednesday on September 2 after coming off the bench, with some hoping that he will replace Luke Ayling in the starting 11 immediately.

However, that may have to wait as the Tottenham loanee isn't a certainty to be featuring against Gary Rowett's side this weekend?

It wouldn't be a shock if Farke goes with the same line-up that drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday almost two weeks ago.

That 11 appears to be fully-fit, although it would mean Jamie Shackleton continuing in the unfamiliar role of left-back and leaving Byram on the bench for now.

In attack, Dan James is unlikely to usurp Summerville or Gnonto from the starting 11, but Glen Kamara will be itching for a start in midfield but there's no real reason to split Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu up right now.

Djed Spence may have been considered for a start ahead of Luke Ayling, but his participation has now been thrown up in the air and that should see the experienced 32-year-old keep his place in the 11.