“Bittersweet” – Danny McNamara issues honest message to Millwall supporters ahead of Norwich City

Millwall picked up a good point at Luton Town in midweek, but Lions supporters would have left Kenilworth Road feeling disappointed with Tom Bradshaw putting them 2-0 up in the second half.

Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry cancelled out Zian Flemming and Bradshaw’s finish, of which there was an element of good fortune in both, to mean Luton probably left the happier group despite being the better side and only taking a point.

Millwall have been excellent at home this season and will be hoping to take something once again when they face Norwich City at The Den on Saturday.

The Canaries are a direct rival in vying for a play-off berth and have taken ten points from their last four matches.

Danny McNamara is excited to be back playing at home and reflected on Tuesday evening’s draw when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “We know it’s nearly going to be a sell-out so it will be brilliant to have the support.

“My message is for them to all come down and enjoy it.

“They give us a 12th man.

“It’s a good point (v Luton) but bittersweet, really, because we were 2-0 up.

“First half we weren’t good enough on the ball.

“We did much better in the second half – we were good on the ball and more composed.

“As the gaffer said at half-time: ‘Just make the extra pass and we’ll be out’.

“That’s what we did and it is where the goal came from.

“G (George Honeyman) did really well to keep the ball in.

“He stayed alive and put in a great ball for Bradders (Tom Bradshaw) to finish.

“They (Bradshaw and Zian Flemming) are having a good little battle (to finish the club’s top scorer) but we don’t mind that.

“Get as many goals as they can and hopefully it helps us out.

“After the (second) goal we sat off too much.

“We’ve got to get a little bit tighter (for Luke Berry’s equaliser).

“That might come from tiredness, we’ve played a lot of games.”

The Verdict

This will be a fascinating tactical battle as Rowett looks to outwit David Wagner, the Canaries have some match-winners in their side and need to be winning these types of games if they are to secure a play-off berth.

At The Den it is very hard to doubt the Lions, especially with Flemming and Bradshaw in the form that they are in right now.

McNamara will certainly have a role to play in joining in attacks from the right flank, though he may also have a lot of work to do from a defensive standpoint in lining up against Onel Hernandez.