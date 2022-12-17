“Bitterly disappointing” – Charlton Athletic caretaker manager reacts to 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers

It is now six games without a win in League One and three losses on the bounce for Charlton Athletic, after they threw away a one goal lead to go down 2-1 to newly promoted Bristol Rovers at The Valley.

The Addicks led through Ryan Inniss’ header from a corner in the first period, and dominated the opening half an hour of the match with Jack Payne also looking dangerous.

But, the goalscorer was the catalyst for the South Londoners’ downfall in the second half, losing possession on two occasions leading to swift and smart finishes from substitute John Marquis, who was booed by home supporters when he was introduced into the action in the second period, to see the Gas leave SE7 with all three points.

Charlton caretaker manager Anthony Hayes would have been pleased with some elements of the performance but defensive frailties, as have been the case all season and looked likely to crop up due to the assembling of the squad in the summer, held the Addicks back from yielding a positive result.

Hayes summarised his emotions when he spoke to CharltonTV after the game.

He said: “It’s unbelievably disappointing, difficult to put into words.

“It’s two individual errors, Ryan’s held his hands up, it’s stuff that we’ve got to eradicate from our game if we’re going to start picking up points.

“Disappointing, collectively we’re in it together, it’s really difficult to put into words how we’re feeling right now.

“I think we started the game great, we created some big, big chances, we scored one from a set play, but from open play we’ve had some big chances and the scoreline should be more than one at half time.

“At the moment, we’re not keeping clean sheets, so we need to score more than one goal to win games of football.

“They changed the shape, I tried to counteract that by putting Miles (Leaburn) and Chuks (Aneke) on, they changed to a diamond, (Scott) Sinclair caused us some issues.

“But, even then, they hadn’t created anything clear-cut up until the moments for the goal.

“It’s bitterly disappointing, that’s the feeling I have at the minute.”

On the whole, it was a very positive response from the Addicks, compared to the performance at Stockport County, and was it not for two individual errors, that Hayes cannot legislate for, they have a good chance of stopping the rot.

The Verdict

Results went in Charlton’s favour in regards to the third tier relegation picture, Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers and Morecambe all tasted defeat, keeping the gap between the Addicks and the bottom four at four points.

With a new managerial appointment seemingly distant, Thomas Sandgaard’s worst on-pitch decision in his time in SE7 may turn about to be the sacking of Ben Garner, leaving a young and low on confidence Addicks squad hurtling towards the relegation zone without credible leadership.

Hayes brought about a positive reaction from the squad today, but with upcoming fixtures increasing in difficulty, things could get much worse before they get better.