“Bitter pill to swallow” – QPR fan pundit issues verdict on the R’s play-off chances following Peterborough loss

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Queens Park Rangers fan pundit Charlie from Talking Rangers believes his side’s chances of finishing in the play-offs have disintegrated after their 3-1 defeat against Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute when Luke Amos was given all the space in the world to fire past Steven Benda, setting them up for what looked to be a comfortable victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, the day belonged to the visitors with Jonson Clarke-Harris equalising in the 39th minute, before converting a penalty less than 10 minutes after the interval to turn the games on its head.

QPR quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Andre Gray start his career? Reading Luton Town Brentford Shrewsbury Town

They doubled their advantage just one minute later when Jack Marriott took the ball past Dion Sanderson and fired past Keiren Westwood, securing a vital three points for the Posh on the road.

For Mark Warburton’s side though, this leaves them in eighth position and two points adrift of the play-offs currently, a predicament they will be disappointed to be in considering they were competing for automatic promotion earlier in the campaign.

And with the momentum not exactly on their side, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie believes their chances of clinching a top-six spot are all but gone now.

He said: “QPR’s recent 3-1 defeat to Peterborough was a really bitter pill to swallow.

“After starting the game so brightly, going 1-0 in the ninth minute to then lose 3-1 in the manner we did, to a side bottom of the Championship table symbolises, in my opinion, the end of QPR’s promotion and play-off hopes in all reality, especially when you pair that with the fact that now Chris Willock is injured and will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

“You sort of see these others sides really ascending and growing from strength to strength and putting a really good run together.

“The competition for those six spots and QPR’s dire run coincide with a missed opportunity with the January window and in my opinion, I’d be very surprised now if QPR were to make the top six with how things are looking at the moment.”

The Verdict:

Although they are just three points adrift of the play-offs at this stage, they seem like a world away from the top six and this just reinforces the mood in the English capital right now because they were expected to be in the play-offs.

Finishing just outside would have been no disgrace at the start of the season – but they were in such a good position and this is why it would be such a disappointment for them to miss out now.

Charlie is right about the transfer window – because that proved to be a real turning point for not just the R’s – but also for their top-six rivals.

They desperately needed another striker like Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest did – and the latter two managed to get deals over the line for not just one, but two forwards and they are making a real impact.

QPR didn’t – and it’s clear they have sorely missed Lyndon Dykes when he’s been absent. David Marshall and Willock being ruled out for the rest of the season won’t help either, with the latter being particularly valuable to their cause this season.