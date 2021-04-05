Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Bitter blow’, ‘Having no luck’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as major injury blow confirmed

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be without Sam Morsy for the rest of the season after the midfielder was forced off in the draw with Watford today because of a ligament injury.

The 29-year-old has been an influential player for Boro since joining from Wigan, but he won’t play any part as Neil Warnock’s side look to keep their very faint play-off hopes alive in the coming weeks.

That’s after the experienced boss told reporter Joe Nicholson that Morsy’s injury will mean he won’t feature before the campaign finishes on May 8.

How long the Egypt international is out for is unclear, but it doesn’t appear to be the worst type of ligament injury, so he will be targeting a return to action for next season.

Even so, this is not the news that Middlesbrough fans wanted, and it’s a shame for Morsy considering he had been a regular this season.

