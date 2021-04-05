‘Bitter blow’, ‘Having no luck’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as major injury blow confirmed

Middlesbrough will be without Sam Morsy for the rest of the season after the midfielder was forced off in the draw with Watford today because of a ligament injury.

Warnock says Sam Morsy will miss the rest of the season with ligament damage. #Boro — Joe Nicholson (@joe_nicholson96) April 5, 2021

The 29-year-old has been an influential player for Boro since joining from Wigan, but he won’t play any part as Neil Warnock’s side look to keep their very faint play-off hopes alive in the coming weeks.

That’s after the experienced boss told reporter Joe Nicholson that Morsy’s injury will mean he won’t feature before the campaign finishes on May 8.

How long the Egypt international is out for is unclear, but it doesn’t appear to be the worst type of ligament injury, so he will be targeting a return to action for next season.

Even so, this is not the news that Middlesbrough fans wanted, and it’s a shame for Morsy considering he had been a regular this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Disappointed for the lad. As long as he’s fit for pre season 🤞🏻 — Simon (@sinky72) April 5, 2021

No point in risking any of the injured players now, give Hackney some experience IMO. — Pete Singh 💙 🇨🇩 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) April 5, 2021

Having no luck with injuries — Jimmy Lees (@jimmylees) April 5, 2021

Bitter blow even with nothing to play for as he’s been brilliant this season ☹️ https://t.co/6yNjDNfoRa — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) April 5, 2021

very annoying that such an important player when he plays for us will be missed — George 🇨🇩 (@GBallantyne7) April 5, 2021