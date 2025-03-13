This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have undergone a dramatic rise up the Championship table in such a short space of time under Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea midfielder inherited the Sky Blues squad in November after the club parted company with long-standing manager Mark Robins, with the West Midlands outfit then sitting 17th in the second tier.

Coventry at the time were just two points above the relegation zone, but a run of nine wins from 10 games prior to their midweek defeat at Derby County has left the club in a superb position to get into the play-offs come the end of the season.

Despite having large periods of inconsistency, the Coventry team looks revitalised under Lampard and has given itself a chance of going one step further at Wembley and reaching the promised land of the Premier League.

With talk surrounding Coventry over a promotion push with nine games remaining of the regular season, it’s probably not the best idea for the club to be considering summer transfer plans given all the uncertainty, but certain first team figures have had their futures at the CBS Arena put into the air.

One player is Milan van Ewijk, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray at the turn of this year.

Milan van Ewijk's 24/25 Championship stats for Coventry City via FotMob, as of March 12 Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances created 35 Successful dribbles 20 Touches in opposition box 52 Tackles won 52 Duels won 157 Interceptions 43 Recoveries 150

With speculation likely to increase when the season comes to an end, Football League World’s Coventry City fan pundit has assessed the chances of Van Ewijk remaining in the Midlands for the foreseeable future.

Milan van Ewijk tipped to make Coventry City exit

Speaking to Football League World, Coventry City fan pundit Chris Deez believes the club should part ways with Milan van Ewijk if promotion isn’t secured, with the defender showing too much inconsistency over the last 12 months.

Deez said: “I think the player that we’re most likely to lose this summer is Milan van Ewijk.

“We’ve got a few prized assets at the minute and I think Jack Rudoni is safe as it’s his first full season with us. Haji Wright would just about stay as he’s had a lengthy injury layoff, and I’m not too sure teams would want to take a chance on him, especially when we’re going to ask for around £10-£15 million for him.

"With Ben Sheaf, it’s a similar story to Haji with many injury problems happening for him since the start of last summer.

“Van Ewijk has been a bit up and down. Last season he was phenomenal and had a lot of eyes on him like Galatasaray and some teams in Italy. He’s not quite had the same season this time around but he was very good against Stoke over the weekend and probably the best performance I’ve seen him put in for a fair few months.

“Really good, strong and fast full-backs are getting harder to find, and I think he would be a very well-priced for a lot of teams to take a punt on.

“If we were to be offered around £10m-£15m from any big European team, then I would probably bite their hands off. I do like him, but his consistency isn’t quite there, and I think we could pick up, for that sort of money, just as good a replacement.”

Coventry City can use Milan van Ewijk to improve the squad further

With Frank Lampard working wonders with the current crop of players that had underwhelmed under Mark Robins, many associated with the Sky Blues would be interested to see how the 46-year-old can fare with some significant investment in future transfer windows.

Despite starting every league game this season and being a prominent figure in the Coventry setup, the Dutchman has been selected predominantly due to the lack of competition in the position, with his confidence still not as high as it was last term.

Coventry should negotiate a sale while they still have time to make a healthy profit and reinvest the funds to bolster the squad that can either help push for promotion out of the Championship or get the team to compete among the best in the Premier League, should they reach the top-flight this term.