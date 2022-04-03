“Bit too late to the party” – Can Plymouth Argyle secure automatic promotion to the Championship? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Securing a 1-0 victory over Oxford United on Saturday courtesy of Joe Edwards’ 56th minute strike, Plymouth Argyle have now won seven out of their last eight third-tier matches.

Yesterday’s result mean that the Pilgrims are now just three point off the automatic promotion positions, whilst they are also three points off top spot.

Steven Schumacher’s side have played more games than the teams around them, however, there is increasing pressure on these clubs to go out and win these matches.

Plymouth now hold an eight-point advantage within the play-off positions and will be hoping to earn promotion the second-tier in what remains of this season.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Plymouth’s chances of going up via the automatic promotion places…

Plymouth Argyle quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 1) Michael Cooper Plymouth QPR Wrexham Exeter

Adam Jones

I think the Pilgrims are just a bit too late to the party.

With Wigan holding a three-point and three-game advantage over them, it would be quite a surprise now if the Latics didn’t seal automatic promotion with the limited number of games there are to go.

In saying that, you almost feel MK Dons will be an asset to Steven Schumacher’s men in terms of unsettling Leam Richardson’s side and this could allow Plymouth to come out of nowhere and secure a top-two finish.

The one advantage they do have is the fact they seem to avoid draws. Turning draws into victories is crucial at this stage and if they can continue maximising their points return, you can’t rule them out.

However, you almost feel their fate is in the hands of Wigan.

Carla Devine

Following their win over fellow play-off chasing side Oxford United yesterday, Plymouth are now only three points away from Wigan in second place.

Plymouth are in fantastic form with only two losses in their previous ten games, winning the rest. There is no doubt they’ll continue to take the momentum into their final five games of the season.

That being said, I’m not sure we’ll see Plymouth get an automatic promotion spot this season. Not because they won’t end the season well but because the teams already above them will too.

Rotherham haven’t been in league action for a while with the international break and the EFL Trophy final but I wouldn’t be surprised to see an end of season resurgence from them to secure a top two finish.

Then you’ve got Wigan who, although only three points ahead of Plymouth, have only played 38 games this season so are likely to add to their points when those games are played.

I think we’ll definitely see Plymouth have a great run to finish the season and take them into the play-offs but the teams above them will not slip up and let them take their place.

Toby Wilding

There is still a possibility of Plymouth winning automatic promotion this season, but it doesn’t feel like a particularly strong one.

The Pilgrims have been in excellent form recently, and have surely all but secured a play-off place at the very least.

But when you consider the fact that Wigan and Rotherham in the top two have both a lead, and games in hand on Plymouth, they should have enough to keep Steven Schumacher’s side out of reach, especially with both of those teams very hard to beat at the minute.

It is also worth noting that with four of Plymouth’s last five games coming against sides in the play-off mix, there is a chance that points will be dropped by the Pilgrims given the challenge they would be facing, meaning a top two spot for Plymouth would feel like a bit of a surprise.